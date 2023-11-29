THE PROM Comes to The Historic Stagebrush Theatre in December

Performances run December 8-17, 2023.
Greasepaint Presents THE PROM next month. Performances run December 8-17, 2023.
Four eccentric Broadway stars are in desperate need of a new stage. So when they hear that trouble is brewing around a small-town prom, they know that it’s time to put a spotlight on the issue…and themselves. The town’s parents want to keep the high school dance on the straight and narrow—but when one student just wants to bring her girlfriend to prom, the entire town has a date with destiny. On a mission to transform lives, Broadway’s brassiest join forces with a courageous girl and the town’s citizens and the result is love that brings them all together. Winner of the Drama Desk Award for Best Musical.
Starring: Hailey Laidigas as Emma Nolan, Sydney Hassler as Alyssa Greene, Nora Palermo as Dee Dee Allen, Charlie Hall as Barry Glickman, Olivia Feldman as Angie Dickenson, Declan Skaggs as Trent Oliver
Directed By Stephanie Likes
Choreography By Laurie Trygg
Musical Direction By Elise Kurbat
Stage Manager: Taylor Penn
Book & Lyrics by Chad Beguelin
Book by Bob Martin
Music by Matthew Skla
Rundates: December 8-17, 2023
Friday, December 8, 2023 - 07:00 PM
Saturday, December 9, 2023 - 07:00 PM
Sunday, December 10, 2023 - 02:00 PM
Friday, December 15, 2023 - 07:00 PM
Saturday, December 16, 2023 - 07:00 PM
Sunday, December 17, 2023 - 02:00 PM
Ticket Prices: $25
Box Office: 480-949-7529
Venue: The Historic Stagebrush Theatre, 7020 East 2nd St., Scottsdale, AZ 85251
