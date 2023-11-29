Vote Now 2023 BroadwayWorld Phoenix Awards

THE PROM Comes to The Historic Stagebrush Theatre in December

Performances run December 8-17, 2023.

By: Nov. 29, 2023

Greasepaint Presents THE PROM next month. Performances run December 8-17, 2023.

Four eccentric Broadway stars are in desperate need of a new stage. So when they hear that trouble is brewing around a small-town prom, they know that it’s time to put a spotlight on the issue…and themselves. The town’s parents want to keep the high school dance on the straight and narrow—but when one student just wants to bring her girlfriend to prom, the entire town has a date with destiny. On a mission to transform lives, Broadway’s brassiest join forces with a courageous girl and the town’s citizens and the result is love that brings them all together. Winner of the Drama Desk Award for Best Musical.

Production Details

Starring: Hailey Laidigas as Emma Nolan, Sydney Hassler as Alyssa Greene, Nora Palermo as Dee Dee Allen, Charlie Hall as Barry Glickman, Olivia Feldman as Angie Dickenson, Declan Skaggs as Trent Oliver 

Directed By Stephanie Likes

Choreography By Laurie Trygg

Musical Direction By Elise Kurbat

Stage Manager: Taylor Penn

Book & Lyrics by Chad Beguelin

Book by Bob Martin

Music by Matthew Skla

Rundates: December 8-17, 2023

Showtimes: 

Friday, December 8, 2023 - 07:00 PM 

Saturday, December 9, 2023 - 07:00 PM 

Sunday, December 10, 2023 - 02:00 PM 

Friday, December 15, 2023 - 07:00 PM 

Saturday, December 16, 2023 - 07:00 PM

Sunday, December 17, 2023 - 02:00 PM 

Ticket Prices: $25

Box Office: 480-949-7529   

Venue: The Historic Stagebrush Theatre, 7020 East 2nd St., Scottsdale, AZ 85251




