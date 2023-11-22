THE NIGHT BEFORE CHRISTMAS Announced At Great AZ Puppet Theater

Great AZ Puppet Theater presents THE NIGHT BEFORE CHRISTMAS, December 6-24. A joyful celebration of Christmas with multiple stories, lots of music, and an amazing array of puppets! Recommended for ages 3 and up.

Advance ticket purchase is required. $15 for adults (ages 13+), $10 for children (ages 0-12 yrs). Call 602-262-2050, ext. 0 to pay or visit Click Here .

SHOWTIMES: Wednesdays through Fridays at 10am, Saturdays at 10am & 2pm, Sundays at 2pm



The Great Arizona Puppet Theater is located at 302 W. Latham St. in Phoenix. Please call 602-262-2050, ext. 0 for reservations, directions, and additional information; also, visit the theater online at www.azpuppets.org