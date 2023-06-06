Step Into NEW SUMMER SHORTS at Theatre Artists Studio

Learn more about the upcoming event here!

By: Jun. 06, 2023

NEW SUMMER SHORTS at Theatre Artists Studio is the must-see event of The Studio's season. Since 2006, it's been their audiences' favorite-a two-week festival of original shorts plays, scripted by the group's own core of active playwrights.

It's such an intimate, welcoming space, it feels like "home." Then, again, you never know what you're going to experience, until you sit back, take a breath and watch the lights come up on the stage.

Some of the plays are very funny (some are absolutely madcap). Some are sweet and resonant of a simpler time and place. Others may be jarring, testing your sensibilities and demanding your attention.

All in all, NEW SUMMER SHORTS is always a rich and varied feast. When you rise from your seats, you'll wonder how full you are.

How could 8 short plays, a mere 90 minutes, fill your heads with so much to consider, to ponder and digest?

That's exactly why the NEW SUMMER SHORTS hold a special place in the minds and hearts of our returning audience. It's not a rollercoaster, exactly. It's more like a river. It winds and flows and makes you pay attention-because you never know what's around the next bend.



