Shakespearean Military Characters Inspire CRY HAVOCE! At Mesa Arts Center, October 27-28

Southwest Shakespeare takes a powerful look at the cost of war on our Veterans as it brings Stephan Wolfert's CRY HAVOC! to Mesa Arts Center, October 27 & 28.

After six years in the United States Army and a full-blown transition into a classic case of Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder, actor/veteran Stephan Wolfert left a career in the military for a life in the theatre after seeing a production of Shakespeare's Richard III.

Twenty years later, using Shakespeare's timeless words, and a few of his own, Wolfert takes audiences on an interactive journey to meet Shakespeare's veterans, examining both the cost of war and the cost of failing to reintegrate veterans back into their communities.

Tickets are $55/$65 through mesaartscenter.com and free for all Veterans through Vet Tix website, vettix.org.

Southwest Shakespeare is also holding two community events surrounding CRY HAVOC! including a Meet-The-Artist Event on Wednesday Oct 26 at 7:30 pm and a special DE-CRUIT Workshop on Saturday October 29th at 2:00 pm at Mesa Arts Center.

﻿DE-CRUIT is a program developed by Stephan Wolfert that treats trauma using Shakespeare and science. Wolfert has taught DE-CRUIT at many universities and prisons across the nation.

CRY HAVOC!

Written by Stephan Wolfert

Directed by Eric Tucker

Oct 27 at 2:00 pm & October 28 at 7:30 pm

Tickets: $65/$55

Free for Veterans through Vet Tix

($12 students/teachers & $25 for under 25)

Mesa Arts Center

Nesbitt/Elliott Playhouse Theater, 1 E. Main St

Surround Events:

Meet the Artist - Stephan Wolfert

October 26 at 7:30 pm

Tickets: Free

Location TBA

DE-CRUIT Workshop

October 29 at 2:00 pm

Tickets: $6

Mesa Arts Center

Nesbitt/Elliott Playhouse Theater, 1 E. Main St

For more information, visit swshakespeare.org