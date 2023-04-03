Scoundrel & Scamp Theatre Presents World Premiere Of Wolfe Bowart's ONE TWIG AT A TIME

Physical Theatre creator/performer Wolfe Bowart returns to the stage with One Twig at a Time, a magical new work of visual theater premiering April 13-30 at the Scoundrel & Scamp Theatre.

Found object puppetry, poetic visual theater, humor, and pathos are explored in the hilarious and heartfelt new ensemble work written, directed and co-performed by the globally acclaimed visual storyteller. A cast of multigenerational actors will join Bowart on a stage that has been transformed into an enchanting village where tablecloths fly, plates spin, salt pours out of shoes, and everyday objects take on a life of their own.

Ticket prices range from $15-$30 and are available at the theater's website, Click Here, or by calling the box office at 520-448-3300.

"We are thrilled to have Wolfe return to the Scoundrel and Scamp." said S&S Artistic and Managing Director, Bryan Falcón. "His work resonates deeply with audiences of all ages around the world, and he has an enthusiastic and loyal following at the S&S. Like his other work, One Twig at a Time incorporates comedy, stage illusion, music and physical feats. One Twig will bring joy and wonder to our community during challenging times."

Known for creating works that combine comedy, interactive film, circus and stage illusion in a blend that draws cross-generational and cross-cultural audiences, Wolfe Bowart has been invited to perform his works at venues and festivals in 22 countries. One Twig at a Time follows Bowart's previous work at the S&S including OAF, Cloud Soup, and From the Fishbowl as well as his award-winning globally touring productions of LaLaLuna, Letter's End and The Man the Sea Saw. LaLaLuna debuted to critical acclaim at Australia's Melbourne International Comedy Festival and has since toured worldwide to some 150 venues including the Brighton International Arts Festival in the UK, the Festival Internacional de Teatro in Brazil and the Bahrain Summer Festival. Bowart's UK debuts of LaLaLuna and Letter's End took place at London's Southbank Centre as part of the London International Mime Festival, the leading showcase for groundbreaking visual theater.

His national tour of France with Letter's End included a season at the Festival Effervescence alongside works by Philippe Genty, Daniele Finzi Pasca and James Thiérrée. In Australia, Letter's End and The Man the Sea Saw have both been awarded nominations for Helpmann Awards, the Australian equivalent of the Tony Awards, in the categories of Best National Touring Production and Best Physical/Visual Theatre Production.

Located in The Historic Y in Tucson, Arizona, The Scoundrel & Scamp Theatre is home to two state-of-the-art performance spaces - a 30-seat studio and a 100-seat proscenium-style mainstage. With an annual season comprising classics, modern plays, and world-class original works, The S&S Theatre challenges, invigorates, and occasionally tickles the funny bone of audiences of all ages. In addition to the performance season, The S&S Theatre strives to cultivate the next generation of theater-going audiences through classes, mentorship, and performance opportunities. The Scoundrel and Scamp Theatre is a not-for-profit organization. For more information, visit https://scoundrelandscamp.org.