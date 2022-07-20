Scottsdale Museum of Contemporary Art's IN OUR TIME Collects Works By Contemporary Artists Of The African Diaspora

"In Our Time: Selections from the Singer Collection" will open Oct. 1, 2022, at Scottsdale Museum of Contemporary Art (SMoCA).

Borrowing from the collection of Iris and Adam C. Singer, "In Our Time" takes a focused look at 40 works by 27 contemporary artists from the African diaspora.

Through painting as a primary medium, the exhibition deconstructs the use of narrative, figuration, and abstraction in artworks by Tunji Adeniyi-Jones, Annan Affotey, Patrick Alston, Hurvin Anderson, Michael Armitage, Amoako Boafo, Mark Bradford, Dominic Chambers, Jadé Fadojutimi, Derek Fordjour, Alex Gardner, Rashid Johnson, Rachel Jones, Danielle McKinney, Wangechi Mutu, Toyin Ojih Odutola, Chris Ofili, Naudline Pierre, Otis Kwame Kye Quaicoe, Nathaniel Mary Quinn, Betye Saar, Tschabalala Self, Vaughn Spann, Genesis Tramaine, Zandile Tshabalala, Kehinde Wiley and Michaela Yearwood-Dan.

Jennifer McCabe, director and chief curator of SMoCA, noted the importance of the Singers' collection to this exhibition. The Singers have thoughtfully and intentionally supported both accomplished and emerging artists while building the collection.

"I am grateful for their trust in this team, as well as their generosity and kindness in every aspect of the organization and presentation of the exhibition," McCabe said.

"In Our Time" includes a selection of paintings and works on paper collected over 16 years. It is anchored by the work of leading global contemporary artists living and working in cities such as London, Beijing, New York, New Haven, Los Angeles, Accra and Nairobi. With an immediacy that speaks to the moment, the artists explore key themes, concerns and ideas, both personal and ubiquitous, in a range of styles and approaches.

The exhibition incorporates some of the more compelling conceptual concerns and unique stylistic approaches of the past three decades. An overarching discourse around painting is seen throughout, most notably in the shift from figurative portraits to abstraction that includes assemblage, collage and surrealist approaches.

SMoCA invited Allison Glenn, currently senior curator at Public Art Fund in New York City, to organize the exhibition with the Singers.

"Her keen eye and critical thinking brought a framework to the exhibition, while her brilliant vision coalesced 11 writers for the catalog, resulting not only in a document of the exhibition, but also an expansion of the field that is representative of the collective work intended to shift the historical narrative," McCabe said.

"In Our Time" is divided into four sections. It begins with portraiture, looking at how the presence of the body is an affirmation itself. In the mythologies section, artists rely on painterly approaches to convey ideas and narratives rooted in parafiction. Historic tensions between figuration and abstraction are explored and expanded in the third section. And the final section gathers abstract compositions to subvert and question realities.

"Artists reflect the most pressing issues of the day, highlighting how we are connected through the social and cultural issues in our time," Glenn said. "The works in the Singer Collection exemplify the interconnectedness of this moment, reflecting 25 years of rigorous and critical practices."

"In Our Time: Selections from the Singer Collection" will run from Oct. 1, 2022, through Feb. 12, 2023. It is organized by Scottsdale Museum of Contemporary Art (SMoCA) and guest-curated by Allison Glenn.

SMoCA is located at 7374 E. Second St., Scottsdale, Arizona 85251. It is open Wednesdays, Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays, 11 a.m. - 5 p.m., and on Thursdays, 11 a.m. - 7 p.m. Visit SMoCA.org for information.

Admission is $10-$12 for non-members; $7-$9 for students, seniors (65+) and veterans; and free for Scottsdale Arts ONE Members, healthcare workers, first responders, and patrons 18 and younger. Admission to the museum is free every Thursday and every second Saturday of the month. Timed-entry tickets are required. Save time and money by booking online at SMoCA.org.

SMoCA would like to thank the following sponsors: City of Scottsdale, Billie Jo Herberger, Iris and Adam Singer, Arizona Commission on the Arts, Walter and Karla Goldschmidt Foundation, The S. Rex and Joan Lewis Foundation, The Andy Warhol Foundation for the Visual Arts, Canopy by Hilton Scottsdale Old Town, Mountain Shadows Resort, Andaz Scottsdale Resort & Bungalows, Hotel Adeline, Hotel Valley Ho, Airpark Signs & Graphics, and Saguaro Scottsdale.