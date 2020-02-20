Scottsdale Center for the Performing Arts Has Announced Their Spring and Summer Schedule

It may be heating up outside, but Scottsdale Center for the Performing Arts has cool performances to get you through the spring and into summer.

Scottsdale residents and Valley communities don't have to look far to experience homegrown talents and national touring artists. The Center provides an intimate venue and cabaret-style venue in the heart of Old Town Scottdale.

"Arizona has an incredibly talented and active local music scene that the Center is proud to foster through platforms such as Live & Local, Sunday A'Fair and our new Collaborative Community Engagement Program. It's a goal of the Center's to elevate the work of local artists and provide them with experiences that encourage artistic growth and success," Diandra Adamczyk, senior programming coordinator said.

ASU Concerts @ The Center: ASU Gospel Choir and Chamber Winds

Monday, April 6, 7:30 p.m.



Jason Caslor and Jason Thompson conduct an uplifting evening of music and song with Arizona State University's inspirational and dynamic gospel choir and chamber winds.

Arizona Storytellers Project

Tuesday, April 7, 7 p.m.

Home can be a place, a feeling or a person. Join The Arizona Republic and azcentral.com for stories about how we make and create a place of belonging for ourselves and the people we love.

Live & Local

Las Chollas Peligrosas

Saturday, April 11, 8 p.m.

Virginia G. Piper Theater



All-female, Phoenix sextet Las Chollas Peligrosas draws upon multiple subgenres of traditional Latin music, from rancheras to mariachi to Cumbia and everything in between - even hints of Old-World folk.



Live & Local

Alassane

Saturday, April 11, 8:30 p.m.

Stage 2



Alassane consists of keyboardist and pop songwriter Greg Diarra, drummer Caleb Michel of the Afro-Cuban All Stars and bassist Bailey Zick of Jerusafunk. The trio will take audiences on a musical journey of "contemporary art-rock, influenced by prog-jazz."

Wednesday, April 15, 7:30 p.m.



Grammy® winner Marc Cohn solidified his place as one of this generation's most compelling singer-songwriters with songs like "Walking in Memphis."

The Soul Of Mexico With Villalobos Brothers and Mariachi Reynas

Saturday, May 2, 8 p.m.



The Soul of Mexico brings together Villalobos Brothers and Mariachi Reynas de Los Angeles® for an unforgettable performance. The acclaimed contemporary Mexican ensemble Villalobos Brothers takes the stage with leading female mariachi musicians from the Grammy® nominated Mariachi Reyna de Los Angeles®.

Feels Like Home: An Evening with the Scottsdale Chorus

Sunday, May 3, 3 p.m.



The six-time-world-champion Scottsdale Chorus sings music from the swing era through to modern a cappella, providing joyful entertainment sure to please any audience.

Jazz Lounge

Jazz Con Alma

Sunday, May 3, 2 p.m.



Translated as Jazz with Soul or Jazz with Spirit, Jazz Con Alma provides just that, mixing the creativity and integrity at the heart of jazz with Latin rhythms and solid grooves with Beth Lederman (keyboards), Felix Sainz (bass, vocals), Emerson Laffey (drums), and Joe Garcia (percussion).

The Valley has a celebrated local jazz scene, rich with award-winning musicians that are best experienced in an intimate setting. Jazz Lounge attendees will find cabaret-style seating within Stage 2, and the best jazz and blues Arizona has to offer.

Live & Local

The SunPunchers

Friday, May 15, 8 p.m.

Virginia G. Piper Theater



The SunPunchers deliver a signature desert roots sound that is grounded in Americana but not afraid of a little genre-bending.

Live & Local

Courtney Cotter King

Friday, May 15, 8:30 p.m.

Stage 2



Courtney Cotter King's artistry at the piano drives her blue-eyed soul/alternative singer-songwriter genre. A raw talent, with smooth vocals and lyrics beyond her years, King commands a room with merit for listening.

Arizona Storytellers Project

I Made This

Wednesday, June 10, 7 p.m.

Art, in all its forms, adds meaning to life. Join The Arizona Republic and azcentral.com for stories about creation and putting things out into the universe.

Live & Local

Las Calakas

Friday, June 12, 8 p.m.

Virginia G. Piper Theater



Las Calakas are an energetic Cumbia fusion band who love to party and to make people dance! The group is also the founders of the Phoenix Cumbia pachangas known as "CUMBIA TILL YOU DROP." In 2018, Las Calakas released a self-titled EP.

Live & Local

AJ Odneal

Friday, June 12, 8:30 p.m.

Stage 2



AJ Odneal is an indie folk singer/songwriter whose sound is heavily influenced by pop and jazz. She uses both the guitar and ukulele to accompany her smooth vocals and engaging lyrics.



Through its partnership with the City of Scottsdale, the nonprofit Scottsdale Arts (formerly known as Scottsdale Cultural Council) creates diverse, inspired arts experiences and educational opportunities that foster active, lifelong community engagement with the arts. Since its founding in 1987, Scottsdale Arts has grown into a regionally and nationally significant, multi-disciplinary arts organization offering an exceptional variety of programs through four acclaimed branches - Scottsdale Center for the Performing Arts, Scottsdale Museum of Contemporary Art (SMoCA), Scottsdale Public Art and Scottsdale Arts Learning & Innovation - serving more than 600,000 participants annually. In conjunction with the City of Scottsdale, we also host more than 200,000 people annually on our campus through a robust rentals program.

SCOTTSDALE CENTER FOR THE PERFORMING ARTS

Since 1975, Scottsdale Center for the Performing Arts has provided a stage for a wide range of artists and genres, creating shared, inspiring experiences for the community that celebrate artistic excellence and cultural awareness. Today one of the premier performing arts halls in the western United States, the Center presents a diverse season of music, dance, theater, comedy and film from around the world.

LOCATION AND PARKING

Scottsdale Center for the Performing Arts is located at 7380 E. 2nd St. in downtown Scottsdale. Free parking is available in the public parking garage located to the west of Scottsdale Center for the Performing Arts on Wells Fargo Avenue. Additional free parking is available at the Old Town Parking Corral at East Second Street and Brown Avenue and at the Civic Center Library parking garage located on Drinkwater Boulevard at East Second Street.

ACCESSIBILITY

Scottsdale Center for the Performing Arts offers performance accommodations to enhance audience members' experience, including: American Sign Language (ASL) interpretation or live audio description with two weeks advance notice. Assistive-listening devices and wheelchair seating are also available. Visit www.ScottsdalePerformingArts.org/visit/accessibility/ or contact the Member and Patron Services Box Office at 480-499-TKTS (8587) [TDD: 480-874-4694] for further details. Please inquire about services when ordering tickets.

TICKET DISCOUNTS

Scottsdale Center for the Performing Arts offers a variety of ticket discounts for Scottsdale Arts members at the Friends level and above, groups of 10 or more and those purchasing packages to four or more events in one order. The Center provides free tickets to selected events for eligible students, teachers and active-duty military and veterans. Visit www.ScottsdalePerformingArts.org/visit/tickets-discounts/ or call 480-499-TKTS (8587) for more information.

THE STORE

The award-winning Store at Scottsdale Center for the Performing Arts supports the mission and diverse programs of the nonprofit Scottsdale Arts. The Store's unique selection of merchandise includes artist-made jewelry, stylish furnishings for home and office, unique creations by Arizona artists, fair-trade and upcycled/recycled global crafts, music, books, greeting cards and imaginative toys. Purchases are tax free, and members receive a 15 percent discount. Gift wrapping and shipping are also available. The Store is open seven days a week: Monday - Saturday, 10 a.m. - 5 p.m.; Sunday, noon - 5 p.m.; and throughout most evening events. Phone: 480-874-4644.

Scottsdale Center for the Performing Arts

7380 E. 2nd St.

Scottsdale, AZ 85251

www.ScottsdalePerformingArts.org

480-499-TKTS (8587)





