SOME LIKE IT HOT And More Announced for ASU Gammage 2024–2025 Broadway Season

ASU Gammage has announced a spectacular lineup of shows for its 2024–2025 Broadway Across America — Arizona season. It's a season full of amazing Broadway hits such as the Tempe premiere of MOULIN ROUGE! THE MUSICAL, the sensational Broadway revival of FUNNY GIRL, and the song and dance phenomenon SOME LIKE IT HOT!

The season will also feature beloved film-to-stage comedy MRS. DOUBTFIRE along with the most Tony Award-winning show of 2023, KIMBERLY AKIMBO, and also the profoundly beautiful GIRL FROM THE NORTH COUNTRY featuring music by Bob Dylan, and the theatrical event unlike anything else, LIFE OF PI.

Also coming to Tempe, a few favorites, including the return of Tempe's most popular show WICKED and the most feel-good show of all-time MAMMA MIA!

“This season is a spectacular mix of new hits, beautiful performances, Tempe premieres and the return of two of our all-time favorite shows,” said Colleen Jennings-Roggensack, ASU Vice President of Cultural Affairs and Executive Director of ASU Gammage. “ The lineup has something for everyone! I can't wait for audiences to experience this selection of Broadway's brightest hits. To use the vernacular — it's SPECTACULAR! SPECTACULAR!

Current season ticket holders can renew their subscription now at asugammage.com. Sales for new season subscriptions will be announced later. Be first in line by signing up for the ASU Gammage waitlist at asugammage.com/waitlist.

2024–2025 Broadway Season:

GIRL FROM THE NORTH COUNTRY

August 20–25, 2024

Written and directed by celebrated playwright Conor McPherson and featuring Tony Award-winning orchestrations by Simon Hale, GIRL FROM THE NORTH COUNTRY reimagines 20 legendary songs of Bob Dylan as they've never been heard before, including “Forever Young,” “All Along The Watchtower,” “Hurricane,” “Slow Train Coming,” and “Like A Rolling Stone.”

It's 1934 in Duluth, Minnesota. We meet a group of wayward travelers whose lives intersect in a guesthouse filled with music, life and hope. Experience this ‘profoundly beautiful' production (The New York Times) brought to vivid life by an extraordinary company of actors and musicians.

MRS. DOUBTFIRE

September 17–22, 2024

Based on the beloved film and directed by four-time Tony Award winner Jerry Zaks, MRS. DOUBTFIRE tells the hysterical and heartfelt story of an out-of-work actor who will do anything for his kids. It's “the lovable, big-hearted musical comedy we need right now,” raves the Chicago Tribune – one that proves we're better together.

FUNNY GIRL

October 15–20, 2024

Featuring one of the most iconic scores of all time by Jule Styne and Bob Merrill, an updated book from Harvey Fierstein based on the original classic by Isobel Lennart, tap choreography by Ayodele Casel, choreography by Ellenore Scott, and direction from Michael Mayer, this love letter to the theatre has the whole shebang!

The sensational Broadway revival dazzles with celebrated classic songs, including “Don't Rain On My Parade,” “I'm the Greatest Star,” and “People.” This bittersweet comedy is the story of the indomitable Fanny Brice, a girl from the Lower East Side who dreamed of a life on the stage. Everyone told her she'd never be a star, but then something funny happened—she became one of the most beloved performers in history, shining brighter than the brightest lights of Broadway.

KIMBERLY AKIMBO

December 3–8, 2024

A new musical about growing up and growing old (in no particular order), KIMBERLY AKIMBO is the winner of 5 Tony Awards including BEST MUSICAL. It features Tony Award-winning book and lyrics by David Lindsay-Abaire (Shrek), a Tony Award-winning score by Jeanine Tesori (Fun Home), choreography by Danny Mefford (Dear Evan Hansen) and direction by Tony-nominated director Jessica Stone.

Kimberly is about to turn 16 and recently moved with her family to a new town in suburban New Jersey. In this “howlingly funny heartbreaker of a show” (The New Yorker), Kim is forced to navigate family dysfunction, a rare genetic condition, her first crush … and possible felony charges. Ever the optimist, she is determined to find happiness against all odds and embark on a great adventure.

SOME LIKE IT HOT

February 11–16, 2025

Set in Chicago when Prohibition has everyone thirsty for a little excitement, SOME LIKE IT HOT is the story of two musicians forced to flee the Windy City after witnessing a mob hit. With gangsters hot on their heels, they catch a cross-country train for the life-chasing, life-changing trip of a lifetime.

And what a trip it is! With its irresistible combination of heart and laughs, song and dance, SOME LIKE IT HOT won more theatre awards than any show this year, including 4 Tony Awards (Best Actor, Best Costumes, Best Orchestrations, and Best Choreography) and was named Best Musical by the Drama Desk, The Drama League, and the Outer Critics Circle. No wonder Deadline calls it “a tap-dancing, razzle-dazzling embrace of everything you love about musical theater.”

WICKED

March 4–30, 2025

Back by POPULAR demand!

So much happened before Dorothy dropped in.

WICKED, the Broadway sensation, looks at what happened in the Land of Oz…but from a different angle. Long before Dorothy arrives, there is another young woman, born with emerald-green skin—smart, fiery, misunderstood, and possessing an extraordinary talent. When she meets a bubbly blonde who is exceptionally popular, their initial rivalry turns into the unlikeliest of friendships…until the world decides to call one “good,” and the other one “wicked.”

From the first electrifying note to the final breathtaking moment, WICKED—the untold true story of the Witches of Oz—transfixes audiences with its wildly inventive story.

LIFE OF PI

June 17–22, 2025

LIFE OF PI is an epic tale of adventure. After a shipwreck in the middle of the Pacific Ocean, a sixteen-year-old boy named Pi survives on a lifeboat with four companions— a hyena, a zebra, an orangutan and a Royal Bengal tiger. A truly remarkable story unfolds of hope, faith, and perseverance that speaks to every generation. Told through incomparable puppetry and exquisite stagecraft, LIFE OF PI creates a visually breathtaking journey that will leave you filled with awe and joy.

MOULIN ROUGE! THE MUSICAL

July 22–August 3, 2025

Pop the champagne, MOULIN ROUGE! THE MUSICALl is the winner of 10 Tony Awards — including Best Musical!

Enter a world of splendor and romance, of eye-popping excess, of glitz, grandeur, and glory! A world where Bohemians and aristocrats rub elbows and revel in electrifying enchantment. Welcome to MOULIN ROUGE! THE MUSICAL! Baz Luhrmann's revolutionary film comes to life onstage, remixed in a new musical mash-up extravaganza. Directed by Tony Award winner Alex Timbers, MOULIN ROUGE! THE MUSICAL is a theatrical celebration of Truth, Beauty, Freedom, and — above all — Love. With a book by Tony Award winner John Logan; music supervision, orchestrations, and arrangements by Tony Award winner Justin Levine; and choreography by Tony Award winner Sonya Tayeh, MOULIN ROUGE! is more than a musical — it is a state of mind.

MAMMA MIA! (Season Option)*

May 27–June 1, 2025

A mother. A daughter. 3 possible dads.

And a trip down the aisle you'll never forget!

Set on a Greek island paradise where the sun always shines, a tale of love, friendship, and identity is beautifully told through the timeless hits of ABBA. On the eve of her wedding, a daughter's quest to discover the father she's never known brings three men from her mother's past back to the island they last visited decades ago.

For nearly 25 years, people all around the world have fallen in love with the characters, the story, and the music that make MAMMA MIA! the ultimate feel-good show.

*MAMMA MIA! is not included in the 8-show season ticket package. ASU Gammage season subscribers receive first access to tickets before they go on sale to the general public.