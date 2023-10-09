Review: AGNES OF GOD at Theatre Artists Studio

The production, directed by Judy Rollings, runs through October 22nd at Theatre Artists Studio in Scottsdale, AZ.

By: Oct. 09, 2023

POPULAR

Exclusive Video: Get A First Look At TIANANMEN Musical in Phoenix Photo 1 Exclusive Video: Get A First Look At TIANANMEN Musical in Phoenix
Shop THE WIZ Merch and Souvenirs in Our Theatre Shop! Photo 2 Shop THE WIZ Merch and Souvenirs in Our Theatre Shop!
Review: JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT at Arizona Broadway Theatre Photo 3 Review: JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT at Arizona Broadway Theatre
Nominations Open For The 2023 BroadwayWorld Phoenix Awards Photo 4 Nominations Open For The 2023 BroadwayWorld Phoenix Awards

Review: AGNES OF GOD at Theatre Artists Studio

A single pointed arch flanked by stained glass images embrace the angelic voice of a young nun intoning the Kyrie Eleison (“Lord, have mercy”). A woman, opining on the unfulfilled search for happy endings stands beside two chairs and a table.

This is the stark and contemplative setting (designed by Jeff Blake) for Theatre Artists Studio’s riveting production of John Pielmeier’s 1979 (and still resonant) AGNES OF GOD. 

In a cerebral play that pits faith against reason and that over the years has generated controversy about the representations of the Church and psychiatry, the challenge is to keep the audience invested in the tension and gravity of the exchanges among the characters. To that end, the play’s saving grace, if you will, is that it is, after all, a murder mystery, infused with questions about who done it and why.

Director Judy Rollings has met the challenge by designing a production that is not only well-paced and loaded with gravitas but enhanced by the standout performances of her three-person cast.  

Anne Vogel is the embodiment of a skeptic with a heart. As Dr. Martha Livingstone, the court psychiatrist who has been charged to investigate the infanticide, she insists on following the dictates of reason and defies explanations that cannot be verified by science and psychology. As her opening scene’s soliloquy indicates, her perspective may be compromised by her own demons and her desire “to believe that somewhere, somehow, there is a happy ending for every story.” 

If Vogel’s Livingstone is conflicted, so too is the Mother Superior of the convent. In her role as Mother Miriam Ruth, Shari Watts is an equally commanding presence as the guardian of the faith. She captures the stern and indomitable spirit and fortitude of the true believer that will be recognizable to any alum of a parochial school. Yet, while vigorously protective of the young nun and purporting an explanation for the baby’s birth that neither science or psychology can discern, Mother Miriam Ruth carries a burden that pits faith against truth.

Both Vogel and Watts are sterling in their roles as the self-assured keepers of their disciplines. Their performances are rounded out and complemented by that of Becky Jo Harris in scenes that are poignant and emotionally charged with moral and ethical dilemmas.

Harris delivers a compelling performance as Agnes, the focus of Dr. Livingstone’s and Mother Miriam Ruth’s attention. Agnes claims to have no memory of either the baby’s conception or the birth. Her naivete and her anguish are palpable. At first, she personifies saintliness; her glances heavenward suggest that she is in constant communion and rapture with her savior. Could she have been endowed by the Holy Spirit? To this question, she vehemently resists any effort to discover the truth and yet desperately needs the truth to relieve her of her demons. Agnes is a complex role the nuances of which Harris fulfills with remarkable focus and intensity.

At play's end, we are left with an unresolved mystery ~ a miraculous pregnancy or two compounded sins?

Mother Miriam Ruth observes that the essence of the journey is in the asking, not in answers that may never be known. For the audience, the play is a basis for reflection on faith, science, and the human psyche…and the boundaries between the miraculous and the rational. In this regard, it is worth mentioning that the skepticism of the psychiatrist is matched by the skepticism of the nun. In the words of Mother Miriam Ruth, “The wonder of science is not in the answers it provides but in the questions it uncovers. For every miracle it finally explains, ten thousand more miracles come into being.”

AGNES OF GOD runs through October 22nd at The Studio in Scottsdale, AZ.

Theatre Artists Studio ~ Click Here ~ 4848 E Cactus Road, Suite 406, Scottsdale, AZ ~ 602-765-0120

Photo credit to Bill Phillips




2023 Regional Awards


RELATED STORIES - Phoenix

1
Phoenix Chorales New Christmas Album Drops This Month Photo
Phoenix Chorale's New Christmas Album Drops This Month

Get into the holiday spirit with Phoenix Chorale's latest Christmas album, featuring an enchanting collection of festive songs. Available for purchase on October 13th.

2
US Army Field Bands Jazz Ambassadors to Perform Free Concert for Veterans Day at Chandler Photo
US Army Field Band's Jazz Ambassadors to Perform Free Concert for Veteran's Day at Chandler Center for the Arts

Join in at Chandler Center for the Arts on Veteran's Day for a free concert by the US Army Field Band's Jazz Ambassadors. Celebrate and honor our veterans with a captivating performance by this renowned band.

3
The Great Arizona Puppet Theater Celebrates 40 Years of Magic and Joy in Downtown Phoenix Photo
The Great Arizona Puppet Theater Celebrates 40 Years of Magic and Joy in Downtown Phoenix

The Great Arizona Puppet Theater has become a wondrous space of magic and joy in downtown Phoenix. With the hard work and dedication of founders, staff, and supporters, the theater went from an abandoned former church to the second-largest puppet theater in the United States.

4
Scottsdale Arts Hosts Canal Convergence 2023 Workshops, Performances and More Photo
Scottsdale Arts Hosts Canal Convergence 2023 Workshops, Performances and More

Scottsdale Arts’ Canal Convergence is known for the light-based interactive artworks that anchor the free event every November, but there are also more than 100 creative workshops, eclectic performances, educational tours and other activities over the course of its 10 nights. Learn more about the lineup of events here!

From This Author - Herbert Paine

Herb Paine ~ Herb has served as Senior Contributing Editor and lead reviewer for BWW's Phoenix Metro Region since 2014. He has been acclaimed as BEST THEATRE CRITIC by PHOENIX magazine&#... Herbert Paine">(read more about this author)

Review: GLORIA At Stray Cat TheatreReview: GLORIA At Stray Cat Theatre
Review: JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT at Arizona Broadway TheatreReview: JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT at Arizona Broadway Theatre
Review: STEAL AWAY at Black Theatre TroupeReview: STEAL AWAY at Black Theatre Troupe
Review: THE WEIGHT OF A FEATHER at PBS PassportReview: THE WEIGHT OF A FEATHER at PBS Passport

Videos

MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG Cast Celebrates Opening Night Video
MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG Cast Celebrates Opening Night
Exclusive: Watch Andrew Rannells In ID's Matthew Shepard Documentary Video
Exclusive: Watch Andrew Rannells In ID's Matthew Shepard Documentary
Krystal Joy Brown Is Getting All Gussied Up for MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG Video
Krystal Joy Brown Is Getting All Gussied Up for MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG
View all Videos

Phoenix SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# GLORIA by Brendan Jacobs-Jenkins
Stray Cat Theatre (9/29-10/14)Tracker
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Barefoot in the Park
Arizona Theatre Company (9/23-10/13)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Don Giovanni
Symphony Hall (4/20-4/21)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# 5CLADBA for sale online, Buy 5cladba precursor online,
5CLADBA for sale online, Buy 5cladba precursor online, (8/29-10/28)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Damn Yankees
Don Bluth Front Row Theatre (9/21-10/28)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Romeo & Juliette
Symphony Hall (3/02-3/03)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Anything Goes
Mesa Community College - Performing Arts Center (11/03-11/03)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Barber of Seville
Symphony Hall (1/27-1/28)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Potential Show
Lyric Theatre (8/22-6/29)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# It's a Wonderful Life
Don Bluth Front Row Theatre (11/16-12/30)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You