Review: 009, LICENSE TO THRILL at The Gaslight Theatre

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009, LICENSE TO THRILL is the latest melodrama to grace the stage at The Gaslight Theatre! Pure popcorn entertainment (with popcorn included!), this musical is filled with belly laughs and action! Written by Peter VanSlyke and adapted and directed by Katherine Byrnes and Mike Yarema, LICENSE TO THRILL moves at a breakneck pace and does not let up for its entire two-hour runtime. The American Bandstand Olio is the perfect capper to a perfect evening (or afternoon) out. The Gaslight consistently entertains audience members of all ages. There is something in LICENSE TO THRILL for everyone. This particular production inspired me to go back and show the Bond movies to my kids, so that's a bonus.

In a nutshell, LICENSE TO THRILL focuses on Secret Agent Jake Strong, who is working to foil the nefarious schemes of Victor Vector and his C.R.I.M.E. henchmen (and women). The goofy gags and razor-sharp dialogue come fast, and they are enjoyable whether or not you are familiar with the source material. I especially enjoyed how the Gaslight incorporated spy lore from other film series as well. The model helicopters and hungry sharks were great callbacks to the films we all know and love. Backed by a dynamite three-piece band, the cast of LICENSE TO THRILL accomplished their mission to entertain!

Gaslight favorite David Fanning is a delight as Jake Strong. He plays the role with poise and charisma. At the same time, Fanning isn't afraid to get goofy and ad-lib with fellow cast members (or by himself). One (possibly improvised) line this evening left us all in stitches. Fanning has a robust baritone voice that carries nicely. He moves well onstage and serves as the anchor of the production. My eye was immediately drawn to him every time he came onstage. Fanning is a true star!

Agent Singleton is played by Heather Stricker. Stricker's performance is exciting and dynamic. Her harmonies with Fanning land brilliantly, especially during "Secret Agent Man." Jacob Brown is entertaining as Director Quill. His facial expressions are cartoony and quirky; he reminds me of Jim Carrey! Jake Chapman succeeds in his villainous portrayal of Victor Vector. It was nice to see Chapman break the mold and play something different from the flashy male lead. Chapman looked like he was having the time of his life. I would love to see him play a villain again! Janée Page as Venus and Kelly Coates as Honey added grace and flair to the evil ensemble of characters.

Mike Yarema was humorous and colorful as Potempkin, with excellent vocals. Todd Thompson amused as the bumbling but well-meaning Oddfellow, bringing his signature booming baritone voice along for the ride. There were quite a few villains onstage to make up the C.R.I.M.E. collection. But said collection would not be complete without Tyler Wright as La Flange. Tyler is lightning in a bottle. His impressive range, vocally and theatrically, is worth the price of admission to the Gaslight. I have always been impressed with Wright's abilities onstage.

Sound design for LICENSE TO THRILL is very, very strong. The actors speak and sing clearly. I can confidently say that The Gaslight Theatre may have one of the best sound systems in Tucson. The music for this melodrama was a great deal of fun, featuring clever parodies of "My Girl" and "These Boots Are Made For Walkin." You will surely enjoy yourself at LICENSE TO THRILL. Bring your friends and family and go see live theatre! Photos: Brian Gawne. Tickets: thegaslighttheatre.com

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