Photos: SHOUT! The Mod Musical at Arizona Broadway Theatre

SHOUT! features terrific new arrangements of such classic tunes as To Sir with Love, Downtown, Son of a Preacher Man, and Goldfinger.

Mar. 29, 2021  

With its irresistible blend of hip-swiveling hits, eye-popping fashions, and outrageous dance moves, SHOUT! The Mod Musical takes audiences back to the music, style, and freedom of the 1960s. Created by Phillip George and David Lowenstein, SHOUT! features terrific new arrangements of such classic tunes as To Sir with Love, Downtown, Son of a Preacher Man, and Goldfinger.

The review follows five groovy gals as they come of age during those glorious days that made England swing. Traveling in time from 1960 to 1970, SHOUT! chronicles the dawning liberation of women, from the rise of Dusty Springfield, Petula Clark, and Cilla Black as independent women with major careers, to their American counterparts, redefining themselves in the face of changing attitudes about gender. With a shimmy and shake, the songs are tied together by hilarious sound bites from the period - from '60s advertisements to letters answered by an advice columnist who thinks that every problem can be solved with a "fetching new hairstyle and a new shade of lipstick."

The show features ABT alums Harley Barton (Christmas Carol The Musical, Legally Blonde, Beauty and The Beast) and Blair Beasley (Elf, Sister Act, Mamma Mia!, South Pacific). New to ABT are Maris McCulley, Kait Russell, and Amanda Valenzuela.

To purchase tickets or for more information, visit azbroadway.org or contact the Arizona Broadway Theatre box office at (623) 776-8400.

Photo Credit: Kat Barnes

Maris McCulley

Kait Russell, Amanda Valenzuela, Harley Barton, Maris McCulley

Kait Russell, Amanda Valenzuela, Harley Barton, Maris McCulley

Harley Barton

Blair Beasley

Amanda Valenzuela

Kait Russell

Kait Russell, Amanda Valenzuela, Harley Barton, Maris McCulley

Kait Russell, Amanda Valenzuela, Harley Barton, Maris McCulley


