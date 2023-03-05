Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Northern Arizona Playwriting Showcase Opens Contest

The showcase will be held the weekend of September 15th.

Mar. 05, 2023  

Northern Arizona Playwriting Showcase Opens Contest On March 1, 2023, the Northern Arizona Playwriting Showcase (NAPS) will launch its 14th annual 10-minute play contest. The showcase will be held the weekend of September 15th.

The NAPS mission is to encourage new plays by novice and seasoned playwrights, to provide acting and directing opportunities for new and experienced dramatists, and to celebrate new work at the Doris Harper White Community Playhouse in Flagstaff. Each year, three professional artists, thespians, and educators in the Flagstaff area read anonymous submissions and finalize the winning lineup. This year's judges are
novelist Chelsey Johnson, former NAPS winner Shaniya Smith, and Northern Arizona University Professor Emerita Patricia Frederick.

"Since our first showcase, NAPS has seen tremendous growth," said co-founder Ann Cummins, Emeritus Professor at Northern Arizona University. "We receive submissions from playwrights throughout the United States and beyond. But over the years, Flagstaff and Northern Arizona writers have done very well in our contest." Board member Michael Rulon added that "NAPS is a superb opportunity for us to foster, develop, and promote the art of playwriting, and our community has been grateful for the opportunity to support playwrights by evaluating and producing their works."

The contest is open for submissions from March 1st through June 1st. NAPS organizers will hold a free playwriting workshop facilitated by NAU Lecturer and award-winning playwright, Kerri Quinn, at the Doris Harper White Playhouse (11 W. Cherry) on Monday, April 3rd, starting at 6:00 pm. Members of the public are invited to bring drafts of new work to workshop. For information about the contest and workshop, please visit the NAPS website at https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2228627®id=64&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.arizonaplaywriting.org%2F?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1 or on Facebook.

NAPS is a collaboration with Theatrikos Theatre Company and the Northern Arizona University Creative Writing




