Noel Coward's BPRIVATE LIVES Reimagined At Arizona Theatre Company

Arizona Theatre Company, recognized as the official state theater, is excited to announce it will be producing Noël Coward's Private Lives April 15 through May 6 at the Temple of Music and Art in Tucson and May 11 through May 28 at the Herberger Theater Center in Phoenix. Director KJ Sanchez introduces new locations and time periods for the project that add glamour, grace and Tango to Coward's iconic, wry comedy. The first act will take place in 1931 Argentina, while the second act takes place in modern-day Uruguay.

"Audiences at Arizona Theatre Company will get to see Private Lives set in South America instead of Europe with Tango dancing playing a fun role in this wonderful comedy," says Sanchez. "The music, the dance and the setting not only pair well with Coward's humor, but they also offer us a way to dive deeper into the emotional themes of physical chemistry and once-in-a-lifetime kinds of love."

Amanda and Elyot are enjoying a romantic honeymoon - just not with each other. This hilarious classic comedy filled with clever, witty barbs starts when an explosive divorced couple and their new spouses inadvertently honeymoon in adjacent rooms at the same hotel. When combustible chemistry reignites, mayhem ensues and strong passions and stronger personalities take over. Noël Coward's most popular and enduring comedy is a funny, tempestuous battle of equals.

Written by extolled playwright Noël Coward, this play, hailed by The New York Times as "gorgeous, dazzling, [and] fantastically funny," has been delighting audiences for more than 90 years. Often cited as Coward's most popular and enduring comedy, Private Lives remains just as relevant today.

KJ Sanchez is the founder and CEO of American Records, a theatre company dedicated to making theatre that chronicles our time, theatre that serves as a bridge between people. Her work - as a director and playwright - has been seen across the country and internationally. Sanchez recently directed Octavio Solis's Quixote Nuevo, which was produced at Hartford Stage, Huntington Theatre Company in Boston and Alley Theatre in Houston. Sanchez played Sybil in Anne Bogart's production of Private Lives at the Actors Theatre of Louisville in the 90s and directed the show at Two River Theatre 10 years ago. She is also an Associate Professor and Head of Playwriting and Directing at the University of Texas at Austin.

Shows will be held at the Temple of Music and Art in Tucson (330 S. Scott Ave.) the Herberger Theater Center (222 E. Monroe St.) in Phoenix. Tickets are on sale now; prices begin at $25. Tickets can be purchased at atc.org or 1-833-ATC-SEAT.