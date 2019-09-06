MusicaNova Announces New Season At MIM And Scottsdale

MusicaNova Orchestra (MNO) announces its 2019-20 season of five great concerts. The Phoenix Series of three concerts performs at the Musical Instrument Museum (MIM), while the Scottsdale Series includes concerts at the Scottsdale Center for the Performing Arts and at Scottsdale Presbyterian Church.

Concerts at the MIM include "Beethoven to Tap Shoes: Inspired by Dance Around the World" on October 20, 2019; "Rhineland Muses: Journeys in Romantic Music" on January 12, 2020; and "The Mannheim Phenomenon: Centuries of String Orchestra Sound" on May 10, 2020. All concerts start at 2 PM in the MIM Music Theatre at 4725 East Mayo Blvd, Phoenix 85050. Tickets are $33 and $38 and will be available at the themim.org and at the door.

The orchestra returns to Scottsdale with two events: "Voices of Music: Heroic Figures and Everyday People" presented in collaboration with the Scottsdale Center for the Performing Arts at 2 PM on Sunday, March 29, 2020. The Center is located at 7380 East Second Street in Scottsdale; tickets will be available at scotttsdaleperformingarts.org.

On Palm Sunday, April 5, the orchestra presents "Stabat Mater" in collaboration with the Scottsdale Presbyterian Church at 3421 North Hayden Road; tickets will be available at musicanovaaz.com and at the door.

Local artists are featured throughout the season, including tap dancer Jenefer Miller in Morton Gould's "Tap Dance Concerto" in October, cellist Peter Eom in January, and pianist Sharon Hui in March. Arizona premieres of works from MusicaNova's International Composition Fellows Program are featured in concerts at the MIM including "Practical Water" from composer Aiyana Braun in October, "The Building of a City" by composer Sam Wu and "Irish Dance Suite" by composer Quinn Mason in May.

MusicaNova Orchestra (MNO) is a professional symphony founded in 2003, dedicated to performing new and neglected works, new interpretations of the classics, and introducing new artists. MNO also presents its Young Artist Concerts and free Community Concerts series at venues in Phoenix and Scottsdale, and conducts extensive educational outreach and collaboration with Valley schools. MNO's Composition Fellows Program is a unique opportunity for hands-on mentoring of emerging composers.





Related Articles Shows View More Phoenix Metro Stories

More Hot Stories For You