Locally Made Feature Film HIM To Premiere At The Sedona International Film Festival

The 30th anniversary of the Sedona International Film Festival will feature the locally shot and produced feature film HIM, directed by award-winning filmmaker Rebecca Wahls.

The feature film stars BAFTA winning voice actor Troy Baker (HBO's The Last of Us), and social media star Kyle Prue who entertains his 1.4 million+ followers on TikTok. The majority female cast features Kira Omans (CBS's CSI: Vegas), Tess Higgins (Kringle Time), Margaret Berkowitz (Fox Searchlight's Marriage Material), Lucie Solene Allouche (Netflix's Inventing Anna), and Sydney Battle (FX's Swan Boy). Local Arizona actor Lisa Barnes is featured in a supporting role.

This dark comedy is an unapologetically female story about the final five contestants on a reality dating competition show. Sequestered in a remote desert villa, these former competitors unite to confront their deceitful "suitor" and the producers who manipulated them into falling in love. Fans of shows like The Bachelor and Love is Blind will love this fresh take on the genre.

Boasting the ReFrame Stamp Award for gender-balanced hiring on screen and off, Him is ultimately about overthrowing patriarchal systems and discovering the romance of friendship.

The film was shot entirely in Sedona, Arizona in January of 2023. Residents may recognize shots of the Red Rock Mountains, as well as the Sedona Performing Arts Center, where the film is set to screen this February.

Screening at Sedona Performing Arts Center (995 Red Rock Crossing Road, Sedona, AZ 86336) on Wednesday, February 28th, @ 4:00 PM.

Followed by a Q&A with Tess Higgins (writer/producer) and Rebecca Wahls (writer/director/producer).