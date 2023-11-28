Vote Now 2023 BroadwayWorld Phoenix Awards

LEDISI Comes To Chandler Center For The Arts April 12

Chandler Center for the Arts announces the multi-talented, 14-time GRAMMY-nominated singer, songwriter, and actress LEDISI will return to Chandler as part of her Good Life Tour. LEDISI will appear on the Steena Murray Mainstage, 250 N. Arizona Ave in Chandler, on Saturday April 12 at 7:30 pm. 

﻿

Tickets for LEDISI are $54/$64/$74/$125 and will go on sale at 10 am Friday December 1 at chandlercenter.org or by calling 480-782-2680.

 

With her powerhouse vocals LEDISI will bring her chart-topping hits including "Alright," "Pieces of Me," "High," and "Anything for You,” as well as powerful renditions of classic soul and jazz standards. Her emotionally charged performance takes audiences on a rollercoaster of emotions, leaving them inspired, moved, and yearning for more.

 

“As a contemporary vocalist, there's almost no one I can think of in the world that sings as skillfully as she does,” says John Legend. “In terms of her range, dexterity, clarity, versatility, she can do anything she wants. She's one of the great singers in the world, period.”

 

For more information, visit chandlercenter.org




