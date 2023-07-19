Internationally Recognized Conductor Tito Muñoz “Plays” It Forward Conducting Violin Students

Internationally recognized gifted conductor, Tito Muñoz, Music Director from The Phoenix Symphony is a guest conductor who will rehearse and inspire 180 students (ages 4 – 8th grade) to inspire them by bringing them to their next artistic level at the annual Summer String Festival.

The concert will take place Wednesday, August 9 from 9am -2:30 pm at The Elisabeth Morrow School, Lawrence Gymkhana, 480 Next Day Hill Drive, Englewood, NJ.



The Summer String Festival is a music program for deeply engaged and experienced young violin, viola, and cello students aged 4–grade 8 who love music. This intense, pre-professional music experience, combined with the fun of camp, brings together some of the most outstanding young musicians nationally and internationally on The Elisabeth Morrow School's 14-acre wooded campus in Englewood, N.J. The festival culminates with a dynamic gala concert where students shine, performing with the orchestras they've worked with throughout the week.



Founding Artist Director Amelia Gold (also the Associate Head of School and Director of the Arts at The Elisabeth Morrow School) started the festival because she found that most summer music programs considered students younger than 12 too young for intensive training. The first Summer String Festival had 78 students; now, the competitive program accepts more than 180 students each summer.



The festival has taught and nurtured thousands of young musicians. Alums have gone on to become world-renowned musicians including —Kevin Lin, Tito Muñoz, Katherine Kobylarz, Lindy Tsai, Caleb van der Swaagh — as well as respected physicians, attorneys, educators, artists, activists, and technology leaders. Besides the outstanding accolades that the alumni tout, "EMS is most proud of who they are as young leaders and human beings," says Gold.