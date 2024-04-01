Childsplay to Launch 2024 Summer Academy Classes in May

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Childsplay has revealed its roster for its 2024 Summer Academy Classes, featuring classes for ages 4-18 beginning May 28.

From Bluey to Barbie, and Jedis to Wizards, classes bring popular themes, stories, and plays to life while building students' confidence and imagination. Every class is taught by professional theatre artists with engaging, participatory and dynamic instruction.

Offering themed classes, onstage classes, and stagecraft & design classes, there is a great choice for a variety of interests. Full day and half day classes are offered at the the Sybil B. Harrington Campus for Imagination and Wonder at Mitchell Park, 900 S. Mitchell Drive, Tempe 85281.

Onstage production classes end in a performance at the beautiful Tempe Center for the Arts, 700 W. Rio Salado Parkway, Tempe 85281.

Childsplay offers extended care, before and after classes for students enrolled in full-day classes.

Check out the full roster of classes here!