chandler cultural foundation honors steena murray as board member emeritus

Founding Member of the Chandler Cultural Foundation, Steena Murray, will be honored with the title of Board Member Emeritus, announced Chair David Woodruff.

The Foundation submitted the recommendation to the Chandler City Council in recognition of Murray's tenure and dedication to the Chandler Center for the Arts. Murray has served on the Chandler Cultural Foundation (CCF) Board since she became a founding member of the board of directors in 1989.

As Board Member Emeritus, Steena will serve in an advisory capacity, while retiring from the day to day activities of serving on the Foundation Board.

"As the Board Chair, I am delighted to confer the title of Emeritus upon Steena Murray," says Woodruff. "Her unwavering dedication and remarkable contributions have left an indelible mark on the cultural life in Chandler. Steena's profound commitment to the arts and her exemplary leadership have propelled us forward. We honor her legacy with this distinction, recognizing her as a cornerstone of our community's cultural enrichment."

Steena's generous financial support to the CCF represents the most significant and consistent contribution by an individual philanthropist in the organization's history. In 2008, she was honored with an Applause Award for her exceptional dedication to enhancing the community through arts appreciation and support. Committed to the organization's future, Steena is a proud member of the Jerry Brooks Legacy Society, having included a planned gift to the CCF in her estate plans.

Her passion for ensuring young people have access to the arts is evident through her longstanding support of Vision Kids and other Connecting Kids programs, with annual donations dating back to 1998. Additionally, for over a decade, Steena served as the presenting sponsor for the Zoppé Family Circus, bringing joy to countless families.

An ardent arts enthusiast, Steena rarely misses a performance at the CCA, demonstrating her unwavering commitment to the organization. Collaborating with Jerry Brooks and others, she has devoted over three decades to cultivating the CCA into the vibrant community space it is today. Despite her significant contributions, Steena remains modest, preferring not to seek recognition for her generosity but allowing the CCF to highlight her support to inspire others to give.

About Chandler Center for the Arts

The Chandler Center for the Arts is an engaging, welcoming, innovative space serving a diverse community. Located in the vibrant center of Downtown Chandler, it is a continually evolving location using creativity and inspiration to bring people together through performances and exhibitions. Chandler Center for the Arts presents a full calendar of performances and exhibitions, from blockbuster international performers to emerging local artists. For more information about programs, performances and exhibitions, visit chandlercenter.org.

About Chandler Cultural Foundation

With the opening of the Chandler Center for the Arts in 1989, the City of Chandler established the Chandler Cultural Foundation, a 501(c)(3) organization to oversee programming and provide fiduciary control for the new facility. Comprised of a Board of Directors, appointed by the City of Chandler Mayor, the Foundation is charged with overseeing all programming and operations of the Chandler Center for the Arts.