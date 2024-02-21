Chandler Cultural Foundation Honors Linda Yarbrough As Board Member Emeritus

Chandler Cultural Foundation (CCF) Board Chair David Woodruff announces Linda Yarbrough, longtime board member, will be honored with the title of Board Member Emeritus.

Yarbrough joins founding CCF member Steena Murray as the third board member honored as Emeritus. The first board member honored with the title was the late Jerry Brooks, the visionary leader who spearheaded the creation of the Chandler Center for the Arts in the late 1980s.

The Chandler Cultural Foundation board reserves the Emeritus designation for individuals whose leadership, advocacy and contributions to the cultural life in Chandler have significantly impacted the community and the Foundation for the better.

Linda Yarbrough served on the Board of the Chandler Cultural Foundation for more than 15 years, playing a pivotal leadership role as one of the most active advocates for the arts in Chandler. Her unparalleled skills in motivating key leaders to understand the importance and impact of the arts in Chandler resulted in securing critical arts funding at the city and state legislative level.

A teacher at Valley Christian High School for over 20 years, Yarbrough is a passionate music educator, and a classically trained pianist with a fervent desire to bring students from all over Chandler to Chandler Center for the Arts (CCA). Recognizing the need for funds to expand access to the arts, she took the role of chair of the fundraising committee soon after joining the Board and instituted the CCA's annual fundraiser, Center Stage. During her tenure on the Board, Chandler Center for the Arts dramatically increased its contributed revenue resulting in substantially increased programs and performances. She retired from the CCF Board in November 2023.

"Since moving to our city, Linda has worked tirelessly to expand the cultural life in Chandler," says Board Chair David Woodruff. "Her foresight, guidance and leadership for the Foundation has been a pillar for our city, and we are pleased to honor her as a Board Member Emeritus to draw from her wisdom in the years to come."

For more information on Chandler Center for the Arts and the Chandler Cultural Foundation, visit chandlercenter.org.

About Chandler Center for the Arts

The Chandler Center for the Arts is an engaging, welcoming, innovative space serving a diverse community. Located in the vibrant center of Downtown Chandler, it is a continually evolving location using creativity and inspiration to bring people together through performances and exhibitions. Chandler Center for the Arts presents a full calendar of performances and exhibitions, from blockbuster international performers to emerging local artists. For more information about programs, performances and exhibitions, visit chandlercenter.org.

About Chandler Cultural Foundation

With the opening of the Chandler Center for the Arts in 1989, the City of Chandler established the Chandler Cultural Foundation, a 501(c)(3) organization to oversee programming and provide fiduciary control for the new facility. Comprised of a Board of Directors, appointed by the City of Chandler Mayor, the Foundation is charged with overseeing all programming and operations of the Chandler Center for the Arts.