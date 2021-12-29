Black Theatre Troupe Will Present A SOLDIER'S PLAY in February

Black Theatre Troupe begins the new year with the thought-provoking and compelling drama, A SOLDIER'S PLAY, February 4 - 20, 2022 at the Helen K. Mason Performing Arts Center, 1333 E. Washington St., Phoenix, AZ 85034.

Set on a US Army installation in the segregation-era South, this Pulitzer Prize winning drama by Charles Fuller examines and evaluates the causes of oppression of African Americans and the obstacles to their advancement. It examines the complex social issues and systemic racism in the U.S. Army during World War II and the search for the meaning and definition of blackness in America.

A SOLDIER'S PLAY will be directed by the acclaimed playwright, stage director and producer Mark Clayton Southers. Residing in Pittsburgh's historic Hill District, Southers is the founder and producing artistic director of the Pittsburgh Playwrights Theatre Company where he has produced well over 160 full length and one-act plays, including August Wilson's complete ten-play Pittsburgh Century Cycle. He has directed nine of Wilson's Pittsburgh Cycle plays in fourteen separate productions across the United States.

A SOLDIER'S PLAY won the 1982 Pulitzer Prize for Drama as well as the New York Critics' Circle Award for Best American Play. It was the basis for a 1984 feature film adaptation, A Soldier's Story, for which Fuller wrote the screenplay and the recent Broadway revival in 2020 was honored with two Tony Awards.

Tickets for A SOLDIER'S PLAY are $44 and are on sale at blacktheatretroupe.org or by calling 602-258-8128.