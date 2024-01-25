Barrio Bread Celebrates Cirque du Soleil's CRYSTAL Coming to Tucson February 29-March 3

Don Guerra, founder and creator of Barrio Bread and a huge Cirque du Soleil fan, has created a specially inspired bread in anticipation of Crystal coming to Tucson. Crystal, Cirque du Soleil's first show on ice will be at the Tucson Arena Feb 29 – March 3.

Throughout the month of February, Barrio Bread will be offering its signature Heritage loaf, Cirque du Soleil style. Created with a blend of locally grown, heritage flours, this exclusive bread will be available for a limited time at Barrio Bread's Tucson location, 18 S. Eastbourne Ave. The Crystal bread will be available until March 3, coinciding with the final performance of Crystal at the Tucson Arena.

In celebration, Cirque du Soleil is offering all Barrio Bread customers a special discount off tickets to any performance of Crystal.

On February 28, cast members from Cirque du Soleil's Crystal will be visiting Barrio Bread location in Broadway Village in Tucson to serve samples to customers, meet Don and his staff and pose for photos.

Guerra, who creates his bread from locally sourced heritage grains, won the prestigious James Beard Award for Outstanding Baker in 2023, beating out 5 other finalists nationally. Like Cirque du Soleil, his breads have a fanatical following, with dedicated customers lining up before opening to secure one of his signature loaves.

“I've been a Cirque du Soleil fan since I was a kid, their artistry and creativity is so inspiring,” says Guerra. “I can't wait to welcome them to Tucson and see them perform.”

Crystal features seven jaw-dropping traditional circus acts thrillingly adapted for Cirque du Soleil's first foray into a brand new creative territory – the ice. In addition to ice dancing, extreme skating, pairs and solo skating, the cast of 44 artists perform banquine, hand-to-hand, acro/tumbling, juggling, trapeze, poles, chair balancing and aerial straps – all on ice!

For more information, visit cirquedusoleil.com/crystal and barriobread.com

CRYSTAL

Tucson Arizona, Tucson Arena (Tucson Convention Center)

260 S. Church Ave Tucson, AZ 85701

﻿· Thursday, February 29 at 7:00pm

· Friday, March 1 at 7:00pm

· Saturday, March 2 at 3:30pm & 7:30pm

· Sunday, March 3 at 1:00pm & 5:00pm

Created by Shana Carroll and Sebastien Soldevila, CRYSTAL takes audiences on an exhilarating journey of self-discovery full of whimsy and wonder. Feel your adrenaline soar as you dive into a world of playful imagination with the show's protagonist, Crystal, as she learns to see things differently and become whom she was always destined to be: herself.

Using larger than life visual projections on ice (a Cirque du Soleil first) and a soundtrack that seamlessly blends popular music with the Signature Sound of Cirque du Soleil, CRYSTAL transports audiences on an unforgettable visual and auditory experience full of magic and wonder. The show is suitable for all ages.