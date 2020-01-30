BOLLYWOOD BOULEVARD is Coming to Chandler Center for the Arts

The vibrancy, emotion, and heart-pounding beat of Bollywood comes to Chandler Center for the Arts with Bollywood Boulevard on March 28 at 7:30 pm.

Through dance, live music, colorful costumes and stunning visuals, audiences will experience the spirit, artistry, and history of India's famous film industry as they escape to grand palaces and mustard fields and dance clubs of India.

From classics of the black and white era and timeless songs of Bollywood's Golden Era to the blockbusters of today, lose yourself in a cultural phenomenon that has captured the hearts of billions around the world. Inspired by the music of R.D. Burman, Lata Mangeshkar, and A.R. Rahman, the dance moves of superstars like Amitabh Bachchan and Priyanka Chopra, and romance as captured by Raj Kapoor and Yash Raj Chopra, you will experience Bollywood as never before.

Tickets for Bollywood Boulevard are $38,$48,$58 and $68 at chandler center.org or ticketmaster.com

Chandler Center for the Arts is located at 250 N. Arizona Avenue in Chandler in downtown Chandler's entertainment district.

Bollywood Boulevard is led by Choreographer Rohit Gijare a New Jersey native who brings together Indian classical and folk dance forms with modern western dance vocabulary. His latest credits include Star TV Plus' Just Dance Live (co-choreographer), So You Think You Can Dance (assistant choreographer), Mystic India: The World Tour (choreographer / dancer), and Dance India Dance North America. Aaliya Islam serves as Assistant Choreographer on Bollywood Boulevard and the two recently became engaged to be married, when Rohit, in true Bollywood fashion, proposed on stage.





