BODYTRAFFIC Dance Company Presents A Performance Full Of Invention, Attitude, And Urban Edge

BODYTRAFFIC will be making its marvelous return to Scottsdale Center for the Performing Arts on Dec. 9.

This unique dance company will display how they captivate their creative expression to not only embody the essence of Los Angeles, but to inspire their audience as well.

"We are thrilled to have BODYTRAFFIC back with a program of mixed repertoire, including a brand-new work, 'The One to Stay With' (2022), choreographed by the on-the-rise duo Baye & Asa," said Diandra Adamczyk, senior programming coordinator at the center.

This extraordinary dance company was founded 15 years ago and has since attracted great attention and publicity.

BODYTRAFFIC was selected by the Obama Administration to be a part of DanceMotionUSA, which strives to engage international audiences through captivating performances. Members of the company served as cultural ambassadors in Israel, Jordan, South Korea, Algeria and Indonesia, and now they are coming back to Scottsdale.

The company is ambitious to perform. Tina Berkett, artistic director and founder of BODYTRAFFIC, said the company has the "tremendous privilege" of feeling at home with Scottsdale audiences.

"We feel the city's big love for dance every time we're there: it's like an underlying vibration," Berkett said. "As Angelenos, we have a common love for good weather and enjoying life. We feel so welcomed and so celebrated in there; after all, we are a fiercely Western company and Scottsdale is 'The West's Most Western Town!'"

Berkett initially created the company due to inspiration from her college professor and mentor. BODYTRAFFIC includes exceptionally talented dancers and choreographers that have trained at some of the most prestige schools in the world, creating a company full of passion and creativity.

Prior to the regular performance, BODYTRAFFIC will also offer a student matinee at 11 a.m. Dec. 9 at Scottsdale Center for the Performing Arts, 7380 E. 2nd St., Scottsdale, Arizona. This interactive matinee combines hip-hop and ballet to get students moving and is best for grades 3 and above. Student matinee tickets are $5 each.

BODYTRAFFIC will then offer a regular performance at 8 p.m. Dec. 9, also at the center. Tickets are $15 to $60. Visit ScottsdalePerformingArts.org/events or call the box office at 480-499-TKTS (8587) for more information.

Scottsdale Arts is continually striving to increase our accessibility offerings to provide enriching arts opportunities for everyone in the community. For more information about services we offer, please visit ScottsdalePerformingArts.org/visit/accessibility.