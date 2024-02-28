BEAUTIFUL: THE CAROLE KING MUSICAL Comes to The Phoenix Theatre Company

The Phoenix Theatre Company will showcase the musical genius and pioneering spirit of Carole King with the production of "Beautiful: The Carole King Musical." The show highlights King's ascent as one of the most influential female songwriters and performers of the 20th century. The show will run from March 6 to April 28, 2024, on The Phoenix Theatre Company's main stage.

Carole King's journey from a Brooklyn teenager to a Grammy Award-winning music legend is at the heart of "Beautiful: The Carole King Musical." This production delves into her personal trials as well as her remarkable career, featuring an wide array of her groundbreaking hits such as "I Feel the Earth Move," "One Fine Day," "You've Got a Friend," and the iconic "Natural Woman." Through her music, King not only defined a generation but also blazed a trail for women in the music industry, breaking barriers and setting new standards.

"From the first time I saw the musical 'Beautiful,' I was so impressed with it. The show itself in beautifully constructed. In addition, we as an audience as audience members, are taken on a journey through her music where we witness not only her unparalleled talent but also her unwavering resiliency in the face of adversity," said Michael Barnard, Producing Artistic Director of The Phoenix Theatre Company and director of the production. "My goal is to honor her legacy and inspire audiences to learn more about the woman behind the music."

The production offers a riveting look into how Carole King found her voice and paved the way for future generations of female musicians and songwriters.

The cast for "Beautiful: The Carole King Musical" at The Phoenix Theatre Company includes Justin Albinder*, Ryan Ardelt, Matravius Avent*, Sally Jo Bannow*, Elyssa Blonder, Jacqueline Castillo, Maya Christian*, Hahnna Christianson*, Caelan Creaser*, Sade Crosby, Naysh Fox*, Chafik Jay, D'Mariel*, Josh Pike, Gabrielle Francine Smith, Nate Summers*, and D. Scott Withers*. The understudy cast includes Jena Allen, Shani Barrett, Brett Hennessey Jones, Teddy Ladley, and Crystal Renée Wright.

Tickets for "Beautiful: The Carole King Musical" are on sale now and start at $55. To purchase, call (602) 254-2151 or visit www.phoenixtheatre.com.