Arizona Theatre Company Will Present CABARET

Arizona Theatre Company (Sean Daniels, Artistic Director; Billy Russo, Managing Director) will bring the timeless "masterpiece of musical theatre" (Chicago Tribune), Cabaret and its powerful political wallop to the Temple of Music & Art from Nov. 30-Dec. 29 and the Herberger Theater Center from Jan. 4-26.

Directed by Sara Bruner, Cabaret, which first opened on Broadway on Nov. 20,

1966 and ran for 1,165 performances, follows American author Cliff Bradshaw (Brandon Espinoza) and his encounter with cabaret performer Sally Bowles (Madison Micucci) at the seedy Kit Kat Klub where she sings.

When she is fired by the club's owner, Max (David Kelly), also her jealous boyfriend, she moves in with Cliff and the two fall in love. As the Nazis begin taking control of the German government, the atmosphere at the Kit Kat Klub and the lives of Cliff and Sally begin to change.

For all the exuberant song and dance, the most powerful aspect of Cabaret remains the political wallop it delivers. At its core, Cabaret is a devastating critique of apathy and a clever and terrifying look at totalitarianism.

Packed with memorable songs from "Willkommen," "Perfectly Marvelous," "I Don't Care Much," and, of course, "Cabaret," Cabaret is a story that remains remarkably timely, particularly in today's political environment.

"Cabaret is undoubtedly one of the greatest musicals ever - and only Arizona Theatre Company, with a full live orchestra on stage - is able to bring the best in our country to work with the best here to create such a piece," said Arizona Theatre Company Artistic Director Sean Daniels. "A piece that asks us all what is the cost of staying silent when fascism is on the rise seems like a good question to be asking these days. In terms of artists: Sara Bruner is one of the hottest directors in the country, just coming off a smash hit at Oregon Shakespeare Festival. And Jaclyn Miller's choreography wowed Arizona artists last year during The Music Man. With a diverse cast packed full of Broadway credits, it promises to be a Cabaret and a night unlike any other."

The show also features D. Scott Withers as Ernst Ludwig, Lori Wilner as Fräulein Schneider and Michelle Dawson as Fräulein Kost. The creative team includes Scenic Designer Kris Stone, Costume Designer Leah Piehl, Co-Lighting Directors Brian Lilllienthal and Rachel Fae Szymanski, Sound Designer Leon Rothenberg, Music Director Jesse Sanchez, Choreographer Jaclyn Miller and Dialect Coach David Morden. Dominick Ruggiero is the Stage Manager.

Cabaret will followed by"Master Harold" ... and the Boys, The Legend of Georgia McBride and Women in Jeopardy!.

The 2019/2020 season is sponsored by I. Michael and Beth Kasser.

For more information, go to www.arizonatheatre.org or call the box office in Tucson at (520) 622-2823 or in Phoenix at (602) 256-6995.





