Arizona House Of Representatives Proclaims February 15 Arizona Theatre Company Day

The Arizona House of Representatives officially proclaimed February 15 Arizona Theatre Company Day. This momentous decision recognizes Arizona Theatre Company's leadership role in the state's artistic community and its profound impact on the cultural enrichment of residents and visitors alike.

Arizona Theatre Company has been at the forefront of the performing arts for 57 years, nurturing national and local talent while bringing world-class theatre to our state. This proclamation is a testament to ATC's unwavering commitment to delivering exceptional theatrical experiences that captivate and inspire audiences.

Brought to the House by Rep. Analise Ortiz (D-District 24), Arizona Theatre Company Day highlights the state's commitment to fostering a dynamic cultural atmosphere and promoting the importance of the arts in building a strong and united community. This recognition is not only a nod to the past achievements of Arizona Theatre Company but also a call to action for continued support and appreciation for the arts in the years to come.

About Arizona Theatre Company

Arizona Theatre Company's performances bring Arizonans together to experience essential stories, from reimagined classics to contemporary plays, original works, and first-class musicals fostering continued conversation beyond the theatre walls. Founded in 1966 and celebrating its 56th season, ATC is led by Kasser Family Artistic Director Matt August and Executive Director Geri Wright. ATC is the only League of Resident Theatres (LORT) member in Arizona; operating in Tucson and Phoenix, and is the preeminent professional theatre in Arizona, recognized as the Official Arizona State Theatre. More at atc.org.