ALMOST MAINE Comes to Sedona's Emerson Theater This Weekend

Friday, December 1, at 7 p.m. the curtain rises on Emerson Theater Collaborative's hilarious and deeply moving production of John Carini's Almost Maine. Imagine romantic whimsy meeting magic realism during one snowy New England night and you have captured the spirit of this delightful play A compilation in vignettes the hilarious show is an absurdist romantic comedy that explores one of the most difficult emotions to understand: love. If you have ever fallen in or out of love, you will find Almost Maine as enchanting as the aurora borealis. The show will run for three performances on Friday and Saturday, December 1 and 2 at 7 pm and a matinee on Sunday, December 3 at 2 pm.

The play's title refers to a place that's so far north, it's almost not in the United States. It's almost in Canada. And it's not quite a town, because its residents never got around to getting organized. So it almost doesn't exist. One cold, clear, winter night, as the northern lights hover in the star-filled sky above, the residents of Almost, Maine, find themselves falling in and out of love in unexpected and hilarious ways. Knees are bruised. Hearts are broken. But The Bruises heal, and the hearts mend-almost-in this delightful midwinter night's dream.

Almost Maine is directed by a three-person collaborative creative team: Emerson Theatre Collaborative's producing director Camilla Ross, Mindy Mendelsohn whose credits include Second City and directing benefit performances of The Vagina Monologues for several years in the Verde Valley, and Jon Capozzoli who made his directorial debut last spring with Emerson Theater Collabotative's production of Eurydice.

The is comprised of both local and visiting actors. Local performers include Matt Egan, Kirstyn Lazur, Dave Belkiewitz, and Audrey Young. Joining them will be La Rivers, returning to join the ensemble from New York City, and newcomer Sean Spencer, from Los Angeles.

Performances take place on Friday, December 1, and Saturday, December 2 at 7 pm and on Sunday, December 3 at 2 pm. Indecent will be performed at Brady Hall on the Verde Valley School Campus located at 3511 Verde Valley School Rd in Sedona. Tickets are $35 in advance and $45 at the door and can be purchased at https://emersontheatercollaborative.org/event/almost-maine/ or by calling (860) 705-9711.

This production was made possible by the following grantors and partners: The City of Sedona, All Stars Project, The Arizona Community Foundation of Sedona, Arizona Commission on the Arts, Sedona Monthly, Ace Home Services, and the Arts Academy of Sedona, AZ Wine Crawler

The Emerson Theater Collaborative (ETC) was established on April 4, 2016, as a new professional theater company to serve Sedona Arizona (Village of Oak Creek) with innovative and thought-provoking theatrical productions. Their mission is to serve youth, community, and artists with an emphasis on diversity by producing innovative and exhilarating theater. By exploring timely themes and issues through original works and modern theatrical classics, ETC develops and nurtures emerging and professional artists by collaborating with, businesses, our community, and the Emerson College Network of alumni and students. You can find out more information about Emerson Theater Collaborative by going to www.EmersonTheaterCollaborative.org