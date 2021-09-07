A SERIES OF ONE NIGHT STANDS Announced At Fountain Hills Theater

Fountain Hills Theater announces the second concert in their "A Series of One Night Stands". Masquerade will be presented on Sunday, October 3 at 7PM.

Featuring amazing vocalists, Elyssa Blonder, Renee Koher and Eddie Maldonado, accompanied by pianist Steve McCarvel, perform top tunes from stage and screen.

Enjoy hits from classical, contemporary, modern and even some cult classic musicals by composers such as Andrew Lloyd Webber, Stephen Sondheim, Alan Menken and much more. A traditional Broadway concert that presents the most magical, musical moments from the Great White Way and the Silver Screen!

Masquerade will play Sunday, October 3rd at 7PM. Individual concert tickets are $35.00 for adults and $18.00 for youth 17 and under. All performances are at Fountain Hills Theater on its Mainstage or Mainstage Too at 11445 N. Saguaro Blvd. (The Corner of Saguaro and Rand). Tickets are available through the Theater Box Office at (480) 837-9661 x3 or by visiting fhtaz.org. Box Office Hours are 10:00AM-5:00 PM Tuesday through Saturday.

Fountain Hills Theater is committed to the safety of their patrons, staff, and performers. We will be closely following CDC safety recommendations, as well as local guidelines, due to COVID-19. Hand sanitizing stations are located throughout the facility. Arm rests, door handles and other surfaces commonly touched by the public are thoroughly cleaned prior to each performance.

Call (480) 837-9661 x3 or visit fhtaz.org.

FHT currently offers the following options:

Provide proof of vaccination. Provide proof of negative COVID test, less than 72 hours old. Wear a mask while indoors.

FHT requires that all patrons abide by one of these options to attend any production.

Please check the website for evolving guidelines as the season progresses.