2024 ARIZONA BACH FESTIVAL to Begin This Weekend

The Arizona Bach Festival will present its 15th anniversary season showcasing exquisite music from the Baroque era, including the music of Bach and his contemporaries. Josefien Stoppelenburg (soprano) from the Netherlands, Magda Schwerzmann (flute) from Switzerland, Leon Schelhase (harpsichord) from Philadelphia (Curtis Institute of Music), Daniel Swenberg (lute) from NYC (The Juilliard School), and Scott Dettra (organ) from Dallas all join with members of the ASU faculty and local artists in four magnificent concerts, under the artistic direction of Scott Youngs, the Festival's founder.

The season opens with an all-Bach recital of dazzling virtuosity by organist Scott Dettra. The foundation of Baroque music is demonstrated in a concert with harpsichord, lute, cello, and the astonishing vocal artistry of Josefien Stoppelenburg. The season's anchoring orchestral concert features double flute concertos of Telemann and Vivaldi, along with works by Handel and Bach. The closing chamber concert features "Water Music Suites" of both Handel and Telemann, and Bach arias with the ravishing voice of soprano Jacquelyn Island.

The 2024 Arizona Bach Festival will be held February 25 through March 17, with concerts at All Saints' Episcopal Church (Feb. 25, Mar. 10 & Mar. 17) and Saint Barnabas Episcopal Church (Mar. 8). Pre-concert lectures by will be held one hour prior to each event and free masterclasses for local music students with Festival artists will be offered.

Ticket Prices: Organ, Chamber, Continuo concerts: $30 or $35 day of the concert, Orchestra concert: $40 or $45 day of the concert, Students under the age of 25 - free at the door with ID. A Festival Pass is available (tickets to all four concerts) and a Video Package of YouTube recordings of the four Festival concerts is also available. Tickets and full details are available at: arizonabachfestival.org

2024 Arizona Bach Festival Concerts:

Sunday February 25, 2024 - 3:00 pm

Organist Scott Dettra performing an all-Bach recital

All Saints' Episcopal Church - 6300 N Central Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85012

Friday, March 8, 2024 - 7:30 pm

"Continuo Power" featuring Leon Schelhase, harpsichord; Daniel Swenberg, lute, Sarah Walder Amata, cello; and Josefien Stoppelenburg, soprano.

St. Barnabas Episcopal Church - 6715 N Mockingbird Ln, Scottsdale, AZ 85253

Sunday, March 10, 2024 - 3:00 pm

"Magic Flutes" Festival Orchestra with Swiss flutist Magda Schwerzmann and ASU flute professor Elizabeth Buck performing double flute concertos by Telemann and Vivaldi.

All Saints' Episcopal Church - 6300 N Central Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85012

Sunday, March 17, 2024 - 3:00 pm

"For the King's Pleasure" Chamber orchestra performance of "Water Music Suites" by Handel and Telemann, along with soprano Jacquelyn Island singing Bach.

All Saints' Episcopal Church - 6300 N Central Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85012