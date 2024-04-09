1,500 Under-Resourced Children Invited To WILLY WONKA Through Valley Youth Theatre's Sponsor-A-Seat Initiative

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Since its inception in 1996, Valley Youth Theatre (VYT) has been dedicated to enriching the lives of Arizona's children through the transformative power of live theatre. Continuing its longstanding tradition, VYT has announced the return of its annual Sponsor-A-Seat event, set to take place on Thursday, June 20 and Friday, June 21.

The Sponsor-A-Seat program has been a cornerstone of VYT's mission, providing over 15,000 under-resourced children across the Phoenix Metropolitan area with the opportunity to experience the wonder of live theatre. Through partnerships with more than 40 social service agencies, including UMOM, Boys and Girls Clubs, Chicanos Por La Causa, Down Syndrome Network, the Salvation Army, and Free Arts of Arizona, VYT ensures that young people who may not otherwise have access to the arts are given a day of theatrical magic.

This year, VYT will welcome 1,500 children to a special VYT production of Roald Dahl's Willy Wonka at the Herberger Theater Center. Following the performance, attendees will have the opportunity to meet the cast and crew, collect autographs, and enjoy a delicious lunch. It promises to be a once-in-a-lifetime experience for all involved.

Billie Jo & Judd Herberger Executive Producer, Bobb Cooper, expressed his enthusiasm for the event, stating, "Valley Youth Theatre is committed to fostering a love for the arts and providing access to transformative experiences for children throughout our community. The Sponsor-A-Seat event embodies our mission of inclusivity and empowerment, and we are proud to continue this tradition for another year."

Support from the community is crucial in making this magical day possible. A tax-deductible donation of $50 sponsors a seat and lunch for one child, directly impacting their lives in profound ways. With 1,500 seats available for sponsorship, VYT encourages supporters to consider spreading even more sweetness by sponsoring multiple seats.

Donations can be made online by visiting vyt.com. Alternatively, checks made payable to Valley Youth Theatre can be sent to the office address (1001 N. Central Avenue, Suite 700, Phoenix, Arizona 85004), with "Sponsor-A-Seat" clearly marked in the memo line.

Join VYT in creating unforgettable memories and nurturing the dreams of Arizona's youth. Your generosity ensures that the magic of Valley Youth Theatre continues to shine brightly. Thank you for being a part of VYT's mission to inspire and empower the next generation of artists and audiences.

ABOUT VALLEY YOUTH THEATRE:

Valley Youth Theatre's mission is to inspire young people to be the best they can be through a variety of performing arts opportunities. Along with their mainstage performances, VYT offers Eight-week Fall, Winter and Spring performing arts classes, as well as Spring Break and Summer Camps. VYT's ongoing community programs include Literacy and the Arts, Sponsor-a-Seat and The Nigel Ross Scholarship Fund. For more information on Valley Youth Theatre, visit www.vyt.com.