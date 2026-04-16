THE MOON AND THE BAKUNAWA Premieres this Weekend: A Poignant Exploration of Dementia and Caregiving

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Manila, Philippines—Written by Nitoy Chan Jr. and directed by Roobak Valle, “The Moon and the Bakunawa” (A Dementia Carer Story) bridges Philippine folklore with the lived realities of dementia caregiving. The play opens this weekend at the Jayne Offemaria-Abuid Auditorium, AIMS Tower, Pasay City, running Saturdays and Sundays from April 18 to 26, 2026.

Its story follows the poignant relationship between a son, Tonyong (also known as Benny), and his mother, Mamay, whose memories are slowly dimming. Executive producer Arlene Abuid-Paderanga, who also portrays Mamay, intends for the production to catalyze empathy and mental health advocacy.

“The production, which recently made its world premiere in Perth, Australia, functions as both a personal tribute and an educational tool,” the producers said. “It proves that love persists even when memories vanish.”

The staging relies on an intimate, minimalist aesthetic to focus on the emotional weight of mundane interactions between the caregiver and his patient. It leans heavily into the metaphor of the Bakunawa—the mythical, moon-eating serpent of Philippine lore—representing the disease that slowly eclipses the "light" of a loved one's mind.

The cast with director Roobak Valle

Staged on a campus, the production also serves as a "living classroom," encouraging students to confront mental health issues and develop empathy. This initiative aligns with AIMS' commitment to nurturing young artists while expanding its role in meaningful social advocacy.

The play stars Abuid-Paderanga, sharing the role of Mamay with Divina Cavestany, who originated the role in the Australian premiere—meanwhile, Phil Panganiban and Remus Villanueva alternate in the role of Tonyong aka Benny.

Its creative and production team includes Julio Garcia, production designer; Roman Cruz, lighting designer; TJ Ramos, sound designer and engineer; Sheik Completado, video designer and technical director; Wenna Jarito, stage manager; Charyl De Guzman and Owa Bautista, production managers; Harly Daria and Derick Mendoza, marketers; Kingsley Franco and Delo Monterde, graphic designers; and Jefferd Wyrd Ubera and Myra Ho, videographer and photographer, respectively.

You may call Daria for tickets at 09260811522.