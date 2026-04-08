PHOTOS: Take a Peek at Jasmine Curtis-Smith, Royce Cabrera in ENDO

🎭 NEW! Philippines Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Philippines & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Manila, Philippines— Ticket2Me and PETA Plus have joined forces for “Endo,” the stage adaptation of the acclaimed 2007 film. Directed by Melvin Lee and adapted for the stage by Liza Magtoto, the play explores the persistent issues of contractual labor and the complexities of the post-pandemic gig economy in the Philippines.

Lead actors Jasmine Curtis-Smith (Tanya) and Royce Cabrera (Leo) recently performed snippets from the play during an open-rehearsal visit.

In an environment, where perpetual work yields no upward mobility, can a long-term romantic relationship can still co-exist alongside the pressures of basic human survival?

“The production is framed not merely as a revival, but as a ‘diagnosis’ of the persistent social wounds caused by a world designed to pull people apart through algorithmic measurement and fragmented labor,” the producers said. “We are expanding and contemporizing the scope of the original film.”

Alternating in the roles of Tanya and Leo are Rissey Reyes-Robinson and Esteban Mara, respectively. Meanwhile, actresses Kate Alejandrino and Iana Bernardez share the role of Candy.

Also in the cast, playing support and ensemble roles, are Denmark Brinces, Carlon Matobato, Ekiz Gimenez, Jacinta Pascual, Nikki Soriano, Noelle Polack, Kirby Dunnzell, Raflesia Bravo, Teetin Villanueva, and Raphne Catorce.

Completing the creative and production teams are Eric Villanueva Dela Cruz, assistant director and dramaturg; Christine Crame, choreographer; D. Cortezano, production designer; and Kaan Bautista, music director; Meann Espinosa, executive producer; Mico Esquivel, production manager; Loren Rivera, technical director; David Esguerra, lighting designer; Aldrie Valmonte, associate lighting directo; Julio Garcia, production design executioner; Paul Adrian Martinez, costume design assistant; and Dan Pucyutan, stage manager.

“Endo” runs at the PETA Theater Center from April 10 to May 10, 2026.

Get tickets via Ticket2Me (P1,600 to P2,700).

Photos: Oliver Oliveros

Royce Cabrera, Jasmine Curtis-Smith

Iana Bernardez

Carlon Matobato

Royce Cabrera, Jasmine Curtis-Smith

Ekiz Gimenez, Royce Cabrera,

Royce Cabrera, Raphne Catorce

Jasmine Curtis-Smith, Royce Cabrera

Jasmine Curtis-Smith

Denmark Brinces, Royce Cabrera, Carlon Matobato