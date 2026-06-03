TOLL THE BELL to Lead Philadelphia's National Gun Violence Awareness Day

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Penn Live Arts leads the Philadelphia region's observance of National Gun Violence Awareness Day, Friday, June 5, with Toll the Bell, a vigil commemorating lives lost to gun violence and a sound installation of bell ringing, horns, drums, and other sound-making taking place simultaneously at 50+ locations in Philadelphia and throughout the region.

Toll the Bell begins with an interfaith vigil service at the Annenberg Center, followed by a community walk of reflection during which bells will ring across the city and region for 10 minutes, and culminates in a gathering at the Philadelphia Episcopal Cathedral where members of the community can learn more about anti-violence initiatives and creating safer, more compassionate communities in Philadelphia.

Toll the Bell is a collaboration of Penn Live Arts, Penn's Office of the Chaplain, Interfaith Philadelphia, the Philadelphia Episcopal Cathedral, and numerous faith-based organizations and community partners across the city and region. Sites participating in Toll the Bell span from the Cathedral Basilica of Saints Peter and Paul in Center City to St. John's Lutheran Church in Mayfair in NE Philly, and in Greater Philadelphia from Lutheran Church of God's Love in Newtown, Bucks County to Christ Church in Ridley Park.

ABOUT TOLL THE BELL:

Sound has been used for centuries to alert communities of danger and to call neighbors together to share moments of reflection, worship, or celebration. Through collective sound making, Toll the Bell provides a sonic disruption of the everyday that serves as a call to action, a warning, and an invitation to Philadelphians to stop and reflect on fellow citizens who have tragically lost their lives, and to get involved to catalyze change. Toll the Bell is not a profile of tragedy; it is a resounding call to action — a literal ringing of the bell — urging community members to work towards transformative change for the future of our city.

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