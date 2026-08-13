THE UNTITLED COURT SHOW to be Presented at the Fringe Festival in Philadelphia

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This September, Rachel O'Hanlon-Rodriguez and Cat Ramirez will return to the Fringe Festival by way of Cannonball for The Untitled Court Show - an experimental performance experience that transforms the audience from passive observer into active witness. Running for only 4 performances, through September 11-27th, at Cannonball's newest hub - the Asian Arts Initiative Black Box Theater - tickets are available from $5-$25 through Fringe Arts.

Set in a not-so distant future, Earth's energy is ripping apart the cosmos. An alien armed with a fascination for Earth and hundreds of hours of viewing court-room dramas, begged the intergalactic committee for a chance to help Earthlings save themselves.

Audiences are invited to take on the role of judge, jury, witness or Stabler to reflect and truth-tell about the old world and the one yet to be. There are quiet ways to play a courtroom role, so even shy friends can attend freely. Each show is decided by the audience which means each performance will be its own unique one hour experience.

Think Law & Order meets Octavia Butler, The People's Court meets Hitchhiker's Guide to the Galaxy, or Ally McBeal meets X-Files...you know, existential de-colonial absurdity.

The dynamic duo that is Cat Ramirez (director) and Rachel O'Hanlon-Rodriguez (creator-performer) return to Cannonball for the first time since their 2023 premiere of She Was A Conquistawhore - a 2023 Cannonball panel picks for BIPOC New Work and continues to tour across the country. Inspired by Rachel's time at Abolition School, this show seeks to unpack our concepts of safety and justice.

In an era of militarized police, and a justice system that weighs success in quotas and rate of captivity, is this the world we want or need? Can art help us imagine a new world and to consider what is necessary to build it? Is it possible to change people's minds or guide people who are in alignment with their own oppression? Can an alien make a case that transformation is possible and necessary? If the current justice system is a clown show, let's clown around and find out!

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