THE LAST 30 YEARS: THE MUSIC OF JASON ROBERT BROWN to Run in Allentown

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Star of the Day Event Productions has announced The Last 30 Years: The Music of Jason Robert Brown, an exceptional cabaret event running from July 17 to July 19 at Between the Lines Studio Theatre. The production brings together seventeen of the Lehigh Valley's finest vocal talents, accompanied by pianist Erica Silver, to showcase the songbook of the three-time Tony Award-winning composer.

Jason Robert Brown has shaped contemporary musical theatre with iconic works like The Last Five Years, Parade, and Songs for a New World. This immersive cabaret will spotlight a stellar, diverse lineup of regional artists performing beloved fan-favorites, soaring ballads, and hidden gems from across Brown's expansive thirty-year catalogue.

The extraordinary Lehigh Valley cast features Kirsten Almeida, Nathan Chipman, Mel Nichols, Wendy Borst, Mike Daniels, Dave Scarlatella, Alexis Leon, Safran Astra, Elisa Osorto, Jack Warnke, Lauren Cirami, Rich Kliman, Gail Brown, Sebastian Paff, Katy Hartzell, Zoey Lambert, and Dara Connelly.

“Jason Robert Brown's music is a masterclass in storytelling,” says KirstenAlmeida, Founder and Managing Artistic Director at Star of the Day. “His songs capture the raw, messy, and triumphant realities of ordinary people navigating extraordinary moments. Bringing these seventeen powerhouse vocalists together under one roof with the incredible Erica Silver guarantees a breathtaking evening of vocal power and theatrical magic.”

The Last 30 Years: The Music of Jason Robert Brown

-When: Friday, July 17 at 7:00 PM | Saturday, July 18 at 7:00 PM | Sunday, July 19 at 3:00 PM

-Where: Between the Lines Studio Theatre, 725 N. 15th Street, Allentown, PA 18102

-Tickets: $18–$23. Available online at www.StaroftheDay.org or at the door via cash. Seating is limited.

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