🎭 NEW! Pennsylvania Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Pennsylvania & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

On April 15, Quintessence Theatre concludes its 16th season with French playwright Molière’s final play, The Hypochondriac, featuring a world premiere of a new translation by renowned British playwright and translator Sir Ranjit Bolt. Directed by Trey Lyford, the play follows a hypochondriac whose obsession with doctors drives him to force his daughter into a loveless marriage with a young physician to secure free healthcare, only to have his delusions exposed through wit, disguise, and comic deception. The cast is led by Philadelphia actor Eleni Delopoulos as the titular hypochondriac, Argan, and is joined by local and regional actors Tenara Calem, Taylor Cogdon, Hanna Gaffney, Paul Guerin, Conlan Ledwith, Jered McLenigan, Christopher Patrick Mullen, and Ryan Pater. The Hypochondriac is set to run from April 15 to May 10, with 23 performances presented onstage at Quintessence at the Sedgwick Theatre.

There is more than one way to afford healthcare in Molière’s The Hypochondriac. The celebrated comedy follows Argan (Delopoulos), a man convinced he suffers from an undiagnosable illness that is fatal, and must spend his wealth on celebrated doctors to survive. Anxious over medical bills and a profligate second wife (Gaffney), he schemes to marry his beautiful daughter (Congdon) to Dr. Thomas Diafoirus (Ledwith) to ensure free healthcare. Can his daughter’s loveless marriage give Argan the insurance he needs against illness, or will he survive sickness without tridaily enemas and realize that the true ills threatening his life, happiness, and survival are not medical?

Quintessence’s presentation of Molière’s final play continues the theatre’s mission of bringing epic works of classic drama and literature to the Contemporary Stage. Originally written in 1673, The Hypochondriac (also known as The Imaginary Invalid) illustrates the playwright’s reputation for ruthless social commentary in his work. The play satirizes what Molière viewed as the French aristocracy’s gullibility and dependence on 17th-century medical professionals, weaving together comedy, dance, and music while criticizing pharmaceutical greed, health fads, and the politicalization of medicine.

“Molière and his troupe of actors were consequently significantly influenced by the intricacies and comic genius of the Commedia dell’Arte movement,” shared director Trey Lyford. “Whether through heightened physicality or the dynamic use of masks, performers were chosen who fully embodied the essence of their roles. It is with this spirit that I have cast this show, choosing to work with physical performers who understand their bodies and enjoy playing in the deep need of these characters, regardless of gender.”

Bringing Argan’s quest for medical salvation to life on the stage is Philadelphia-based actor Eleni Delopoulos, who returns to the Quintessence stage after previously appearing in The Fantasticks, The Alchemist and A Winter’s Tale. Actor Hanna Gaffney (Mary Poppins, 2023) plays Argan’s second wife Béline, audience favorite Christopher Patrick Mullen (Rare Accidents, The Pirates of Penzance, A Midsummer Night’s Dream) takes on the roles of Argan’s brother Beralde and Monsieur Diafiorus, Thomas’s father, and Wilma HotHouse actor Jered McLenigan (The Alchemist, The Tempest, Mary Poppins) as The King and Paul Guerin (Major Barbara) as the notary Monsieur Bonnefoy and Dr. Purgon’s assistant Monsieur Fleurant.

Making their Quintessence debuts are stage and screen actor Taylor Congdon as Argan’s daughter Angelique, playwright and performer Tenara Calem as his witty maid Toinette, Ryan Pater as Angelique’s kind but not very bright lover, Cleante, and Conlan Ledwith as Thomas Diafoirus, the young doctor Argan wants Angelique to marry.

The production is also a world premiere presentation of a new translation of Molière’s play by Sir Ranjit Bolt, the British playwright and translator renowned for his lively, contemporary adaptations of classic works. Born in Manchester to Anglo-Indian parents and educated at Balliol College, Oxford, he began his career as a stockbroker before turning to writing and translation. His acclaimed works include adaptations of Cyrano de Bergerac and Volpone, as well as a widely celebrated, modern verse translation of Molière’s Tartuffe. Appointed an Officer of the Order of the British Empire in 2003, Bolt is recognized for his significant contributions to literature and theatre. Prior to The Hypochondriac, Quintessence previously presented Bolt’s translation of Carlo Goldoni’s classic comedy The Venetian Twins during the theatre’s second season in 2011.

“Molière has always been one of Quintessence’s most popular playwrights, from Don Juan to The Misanthrope,” states Artistic Director Alex Burns. “At a time when the world is full of complexity and darkness, the ribald and witty Molière comes to the rescue, forcing us to think about the absurdity of humankind, and doing so through laughter. It is a thrill and honor to present this new translation by the great Sir Ranjit Bolt, and it is a divine marriage to have the celebrated deviser, actor, clown Trey Lyford at the helm.”

Philadelphia-based theatermaker Trey Lyford directs The Hypochondriac, marking his first Quintessence production since One Man, Two Guvnors (2019), following ongoing collaborations as a performer, consultant, and coach. A theatre creator, director, designer, and performer, he has co-created five works with Geoff Sobelle, including the Obie Award-winning machines, machines, machines, machines, machines, machines machines and the touring Elephant Room. His work has been presented nationally and internationally at venues such as The Public Theater, St. Ann’s Warehouse, La Jolla Playhouse, and the Norwegian National Opera & Ballet, and he has collaborated with companies including The Civilians, Pig Iron Theatre Company, and Theatre Horizon. Lyford is also a founding Co-Artistic Director of rainpan 43 performance group and serves on the MFA faculty at the Pig Iron School for Devised Performance in Philadelphia.

Lyford leads a creative team featuring Lighting Designer Lily Fossner (The Fantasticks), Sound Designer Tyler Lief Catanella, Set Designer Anna Kiraly, Costume Designer Beth Quinn, and Props Designer Payton Smith. The rest of the crew is represented by Stage Manager Randi Alexis Hickey, Assistant Stage Manager Arielle DeVito, and Production Manager Santino Lo.

TICKETING INFORMATION

The Hypochondriac runs from April 15 to May 10, and opens on Thursday, April 23, at 7 p.m. All performances take place at the historic Sedgwick Theater (7137 Germantown Avenue), a flexible black box theater. The play has an estimated running time of 2 hours and 30 minutes, with a 15-minute intermission, and is recommended for audiences 13 years or older.

Tickets run from $30 to $65. Theatregoers enjoy Pay-What-You-Can tickets for The Hypochondriac on Wednesday, April 15. Multiple discounts, Group Sales, event details, and information are available at qtgrep.org or by calling the Box Office at 215-987-4450. Public and street parking is available throughout the Mt. Airy neighborhood.