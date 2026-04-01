Photos: Stanley Martin, Forrest McClendon and More in JELLY'S LAST JAM At Bristol Riverside Theatre

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You can now get a first look at production photos of Jelly’s Last Jam at Bristol Riverside Theatre. The production is directed by Tyrone L. Robinson with musical direction by Victoria Theodore, choreography by yaTande Whitney V. Hunter, PhD and tap choreography by Dewitt Fleming, Jr. Featuring book by George C. Wolfe, lyrics by Susan Birkenhead, and music by Jelly Roll Morton and Luther Henderson, this award winning musical brings the music, passion, and larger-than-life story of jazz legend Jelly Roll Morton to the stage. The production will run through April 26, 2026.

Leading the cast as the iconic Jelly Roll Morton is Bucks County native and Broadway performer Stanley Martin, returning to the theatre where he first performed professionally at age nine. Joining him is Tony Award nominee Forrest McClendon as the mysterious Chimney Man. McClendon earned a Tony Award nomination for his Broadway performance in The Scottsboro Boys which he reprised on the West End.

Together, Martin and McClendon lead a cast of performers including Tamara Anderson, Jenniellen Beattie, Anne Bragg, Jasyn Brazoban, Nero Catalano, Renee Chambers, Michael Anthony Clark, Ethan Hart, Giada Leigh, Keith Livingston, Daniel Matarazzo, Dan McCain, Dana Orange, Renée Reid, Devon Sinclair, J. Andrew Speas, Ryane Nicole Studivant, Miranda Thompson, Dave Tweedie, and Kevin Vu.

Set against the vibrant backdrop of early 20th-century New Orleans and Chicago, Jelly’s Last Jam explores the self-proclaimed inventor of jazz’s meteoric rise, struggles with identity and heritage, and enduring musical legacy. Featuring a live jazz band and exhilarating choreography, the production captures the spirit of a revolutionary artist whose music helped shape the sound of America.