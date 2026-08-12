PROMETHEUS BOUND Sneak Peek to Bow at Yellow Bicycle Company

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Smuin Contemporary Ballet will launch its 2026-27 season with French Kiss, a three-work program curated by Artistic Director Amy Seiwert. The program will be presented September 11 through October 18, 2026, with engagements in Mountain View, Walnut Creek and San Francisco.

Celebrating Smuin's legacy while looking toward the company's future, French Kiss will feature Seiwert's work of the same name, a world premiere from choreographer My'Kal Stromile and Michael Smuin's Stabat Mater.

French Kiss

Seiwert's French Kiss is set to music by Pink Martini, bringing the ensemble's eclectic sound together with Seiwert's contemporary choreography.

The program will also introduce the world premiere of Stromile's I-SCRIT-AH-SCREE-TAH-SKRATT, an exploration of the mind and its constantly shifting landscape.

Completing the bill is Smuin's acclaimed Stabat Mater, a meditation on grief, resilience and hope.

Performance Schedule

French Kiss will open September 11-13 at the Mountain View Center for the Performing Arts in Mountain View.

The production will then play the Lesher Center for the Arts in Walnut Creek September 18-19 before concluding its run October 9-18 at the Cowell Theater at Fort Mason Center for Arts & Culture in San Francisco.

Tickets range from $25-$100.

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