Nominations Open For The 2026 BroadwayWorld Philadelphia Awards
Nominations are now open through October 31, 2026.
Nominations are now open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Philadelphia Awards.
The 2026 Regional Awards honor productions which had their first performance between October 1, 2025 through September 30, 2026. Our editors have set the categories and now YOU get to nominate and vote for your favorites! Nominations are reader-submitted and will be open through October 31, 2026.
After the nomination period ends, BroadwayWorld's editors will proof the list for eligibility and errors, then voting will begin in early November and run through December 31. Winners will be announced in January!
This year's awards are bigger than ever, with a record number of cities participating across the US, Canada, the United Kingdom, Europe, and Australia. Browse more regions here.
2026 BroadwayWorld Philadelphia Awards Categories
- Best Cabaret/Concert/Solo Performance
- Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical
- Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical
- Best Dance Production
- Best Direction Of A Musical
- Best Direction Of A Play
- Best Ensemble
- Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical
- Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance
- Best Musical
- Best New Play Or Musical
- Best Performer In A Musical
- Best Performer In A Play
- Best Play
- Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical
- Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical
- Best Supporting Performer In A Musical
- Best Supporting Performer In A Play
- Best Theatre For Young Audiences Production
- Favorite Local Theatre
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Jim Henson's Labyrinth: In Concert 40th Anniversary
The Keswick Theatre (9/25-9/25)
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Kalliope's Comedy Road Trip
Next in Line Comedy (9/12-9/12) PHOTOS
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Penn State Centre Stage “Sister Act”
Penn State Centre Stage (10/06-10/17)
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Matthew Morrison
Keswick Theatre (3/16-3/16)
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Ballets Jazz Montréal: Dance Me – The Music of Leonard Cohen
Zellerbach Theatre (10/23-10/24)
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The Rocky Horror Picture Show Spooktacular Tour with Barry Bostwick
Lansdowne Theatre (10/02-10/02)
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Bog Man
The Lemonade Stand (9/09-9/20)
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Walnut Street Theatre''s Noël Coward''s PRESENT LAUGHTER
Walnut Street Theatre (2/23-3/28)
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Helen Keller Wasn't Real
Louis Bluver Theatre @The Drake (9/17-9/20) PHOTOS
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Mamma Mia!
Ensemble Arts [Academy Of Music] (9/29-10/04)