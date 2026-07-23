MATILDA JR. to Open at The Shawnee Playhouse

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The Shawnee Playhouse, celebrating its forty-eighth season, will present Matilda Jr., from July 24th through August 8th, 2026. Directed and choreographed by Midge McClosky, this comedic and delightful children's musical stars upcoming talent from The Poconos and surrounding areas, including Cara Heffernan as Matilda Wormwood, Madison Verderosa as Agatha Trunchbull, Isabella Long as Miss Honey, Parker Krupski as Mr. Wormwood, Alexis Rodriguez as Mrs. Wormwood, Daniel Stone as Michael Wormwood, and Abby Bush as Mrs. Phelps. This lively musical rendition also features Torin Murphy as Rudolpho/The Escapologist, Aleena Sheikh as The Acrobat, Sebastian Pariso as Bruce, Averie Cameron as Lavender, Elizabeth Kesselring as Erica, and Cassidy Garrison as Amanda.

Directed by Midge McClosky, Matilda Jr. is a gleefully, witty ode to rebellion, the anarchy of childhood, and the power of imagination! This story of a girl, who dreams of a better life, and the children that she inspires, will have audiences rooting for the "revolting children" who are out to teach the grown-ups a lesson. Matilda has astonishing wit, intelligence, and special powers! She's neglected and overlooked by her cruel parents, but she impresses her schoolteacher, the highly loveable Miss Honey. Matilda's school life isn't completely smooth sailing, because the school's abhorrent headmistress, Miss Trunchbull, hates children and just loves thinking up new punishments for those who don't abide by her rules. However, Matilda displays courage and cleverness in equal amounts and might be the school pupils' saving grace! Packed with electrifying dance numbers and catchy songs, Matilda Jr. is a joyous, girl-power romp that will thrill and delight children and adults alike.

Produced by Charlie and Ginny Kirkwood, and under the executive direction of Midge McClosky, Matilda Jr. showcases an adorable and energetic ensemble cast, including Adha Schatzman, Alyssa Lantigua, Amirah Khan, Analise Adoah, Andrea Saenz, Gabrielle Kesselring, Haddie Krupski, Hazel Foehr, Isla Rodriguez, Mackenzie Rolleri, Raelynn Fulmer, Rosie Foehr, Shea Melero and Riyoko Tomoshge. The creative crew for Matilda Jr. also features a veteran technical team, including Midge McClosky as director, musical director, and choreographer, Lauren Matrisciano as stage manager, Billy McClosky as costumer, Kenneth Card as promotional photographer, Bobby McClosky as media manager, and Samantha Cameron as press writer.

Showtimes, Dates, and Ticket Prices:

11:00AM: July 25th, 31st, and August 1st, 7th, and 8th

7:00PM: July 24th, 31st, and August 7th

A special, shortened, sensory-friendly performance is scheduled for Friday, July 31st at 12:30PM for $5.00 per ticket.

Tickets are $15.00 each, plus a small convenience fee, for this fun-for-all ages musical.

Meal and a Show tickets are $43.00 for patrons ages thirteen and up, and $28.00 for children ages four to twelve years old, plus a small convenience fee.

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