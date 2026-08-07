Jennifer Blaine to Mark 30 Years at Philly Fringe With RAW DEAL

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Jennifer Blaine will present her 18th original solo show, Raw Deal, at Mister John's in Philadelphia, marking three decades of Philadelphia Fringe Festival appearances with comedy on women's challenges. Performances will run Friday, September 25; Saturday, September 26; and Friday, October 2. All shows begin at 8 pm at Mister John's.

Why have women been handed such a 'Raw Deal,' and what can we do about it? From rights being erased, to still carrying most of the household labor, women are still buckling under many of the challenges their great-grandmothers marched for. If we laugh about it, can we transform it?

In her 18th original solo show across 30 years of Philadelphia Fringe Festival appearances, Jennifer Blaine playfully confronts today's challenging reality for women through a personal lens. Armed with her brilliant impersonation skills, and her virtuosic ability to juggle humor and poignant perspectives, Blaine illustrates how she transforms her Raw Deal into a source of strength, inspiration, and power.

In addition to critiquing the current state of the union for women with her crackling wit, audiences can expect special 'appearances' by a surprising range of real-life characters, from Emily Post to Nate Bergatze to Marianne Williamson. The show also features some of Blaine's hysterical cast of beloved original characters including her old Jewish Grandma, Ruth (who will have you rolling with laughter at her dirty jokes) and her 'everyman,' Danny (who doles out dating advice for incels).

The team includes fight choreographer Nafessa Monroe, musical collaborator/accompanist Emmett Drueding, stage manager/dramaturg Kate Gibson, choreographer Karen Getz, dialect and character consultant Christina Marin, communications consultant Karen Gross, photographer Channing Billups, graphic designer Kristy Giballa Machusko, and videographer Laura Deutch.

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