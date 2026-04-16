David Tennant, Jim Cummings & More Join FAN EXPO Philadelphia Lineup

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Covering a range of franchises from Doctor Who, Jessica Jones, Winnie the Pooh, The Walking Dead, X-Men and Star Wars, the latest additions to the FAN EXPO Philadelphia celebrity lineup has characters loved by fans of all ages. David Tennant, David Morrissey, Jim Cummings and Jennifer Hale bring those and dozens of others to the pop culture extravaganza at the Pennsylvania Convention Center in Center City, May 29-31.

Tennant's run as the "Tenth Doctor" lasted five seasons on Doctor Who, a highlight in a career with nearly 200 film and TV credits over five decades, including this year's Disney+ original series Rivals. He has been entertaining audiences with his unique brand of wit, warmth, and humanity with memorable roles in Jessica Jones, Broadchurch and many others and has brought animated characters to vivid life with voice acting turns on dozens of series such as DuckTales, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles and Tree Fu Tom.

Morrissey, best known to fans as "The Governor" on The Walking Dead and "Doug" opposite Hilary Swank in The Reaping, has performed in an eclectic range of productions for film, television and stage. Born in Liverpool, England, most of his credits have come in UK productions, but his role as "The Governor" has endeared him to a huge fan base Stateside. He has more recently been seen in the TV series Sherwood and Daddy Issues.

Cummings has appeared in more than 600 roles; some of his best known voice work includes the characters Darkwing Duck, Dr. Robotnik from SatAM, Pete and Bonkers, as well as being the voice of "Winnie the Pooh," "Tigger" and the "Tasmanian Devil." He has appeared in numerous animated Disney and DreamWorks movies including Aladdin, The Lion King,Antz, The Road to El Dorado, Shrek, and Princess and the Frog. Cummings has also provided voice-over work for video games, such as Icewind Dale, The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim, Mass Effect 2, Star Wars: The Old Republic, World of Warcraft: Mists of Pandaria and Splatterhouse. He recently has voiced Mickey Mouse Clubhouse+ and Mickey Mouse Funhouse series on Disney Jr.

Hale has more than 500 credits, prominently featured in titles such as X-Men '97, Avengers Assemble, Totally Spies!, Codename: Kids Next Door, The Grim Adventures of Billy & Mandy, The Powerpuff Girls, Justice League, Stuart Little, Ms. Marvel and many others. She has won numerous Behind the Voice Actors Awards. Hale has voiced more Marvel roles than any other female voice actor and is the Guinness World Record holder for the most prolific female video game voice actor. Hale's versatility shines through in her work and The New Yorker magazine dubbed her "A kind of Meryl Streep of the form."

They join an impressive FAN EXPO Philadelphia lineup that includes:

• Lord of the Rings "Four Hobbits" Elijah Wood, Sean Astin, Billy Boyd and Dominic Monaghan plus "Legolas" Orlando Bloom and "Gimli" John Rhys-Davies

• Star Trek universe standouts Jonathan Frakes and Brent Spiner

• Smallville headliners Tom Welling, Michael Rosenbaum, Kristin Kreuk and Erica Durance

• The Sailor Moon threesome of Stephanie Sheh, Linda Ballantyne and Katie Griffin

• The Goonies stars Corey Feldman, Kerri Green and Martha Plimpton

• Bonnie Wright (Harry Potter)

• DEAN NORRIS (Breaking Bad, Total Recall)

• Manny Jacinto ( The Acolyte, The Good Place)

• Colin O'Donoghue (Once Upon a Time, The Rite)

• Brendan Wayne (The Mandalorian, Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.)

• James Marsters (Buffy the Vampire Slayer, Runaways)

• Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles stars Judith Hoag, François Chau, Kenn Scott, Brian Tochi, Ernie Reyes Jr. and Robbie Rist

• Jamison Newlander (The Lost Boys, Mr. Manhattan)

Adult, Youth, and Child Single-Day Tickets, Three-Day Passes, Family Passes, and Ultimate Fan and VIP Packages for FAN EXPO Philadelphia are available now at fanexpophiladelphia.com. Advanced Pricing is available until May 14. More guest news will be released in the following weeks, including line-up reveals for additional headline celebrities, comic creator guests, voice actors, and cosplayers.