CHARLIE & THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY JR. to Make Regional Premiere at Upper Darby Summer Stage

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Following a sold-out start to its 51st season, Upper Darby Summer Stage invites audiences into a world of 'Pure Imagination' with Roald Dahl's Charlie & The Chocolate Factory Jr., performing July 21-23 at Haverford High School.

Based on Roald Dahl's beloved classic, Charlie & The Chocolate Factory Jr. follows young Charlie Bucket as he embarks on the adventure of a lifetime after winning the chance to tour the mysterious chocolate factory of the eccentric Willy Wonka. Featuring an energetic new score by Marc Shaiman and Scott Wittman, the Tony Award-winning songwriting team behind Broadway's Hairspray, the musical combines beloved favorites with brand-new songs written especially for the stage.

The production features a cast of more than 80 young performers representing over a dozen schools from communities across the Delaware Valley. The production continues Summer Stage's 51st season and welcomes audiences to the organization's home for Summer 2026, Haverford High School.

The magic begins long before the show begins! Audience members are invited to arrive one hour before each performance to enjoy Summer Stage's interactive pre-show experience, featuring family-friendly crafts, hands-on activities, and more! Following every performance, audiences are encouraged to meet the cast, collect autographs, and snap photos with their favorite characters!

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