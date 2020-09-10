BWW Blog: Learning How to Juggle

Throughout my freshman year, I was trying to juggle nearly all aspects of my life.

During my freshman year of college, I had to learn to juggle. Literally! In multiple classes, my professors believed as a performer it is vital that you know how to juggle. I guess it's good to put down as a special skill on your resume? So, I began practicing every day, trying to juggle three balls.

Well, the balls weren't the only thing I was learning to juggle. Throughout my freshman year, I was trying to juggle nearly all aspects of my life. Socially, academically, mentally, physically, I was a mess. I did not know how to function as an adult. I am still a teen after all!

Freshman year of college is challenging for multiple reasons, but I believe it truly comes down to finding your own groove, your own schedule, and your own self. I won't lie, for me, I would say it took me a whole semester to get my life fully in line. And, it also meant having multiple breakdowns along the way.

Personally, in order to grow and balance this new stage of my life, I had to make critical evaluations. Below, I have listed some questions and thoughts I had throughout my freshmen year that I believe overall benefited my wellbeing:

Am I taking care of my basic needs properly? Am I eating healthy, exercising, and getting enough sleep?

Do I have a solid support system available when I need help?

Am I taking the time to make friends and also complete my school work?

Am I taking advantage of all the opportunities my school has for me?

Am I taking time for myself?

How do I overall feel? If I am feeling negative, what can I do to change that?

Again, freshman year of college is challenging. But, then again, so is every year of college. However, our challenges change, as do our goals, our relationships, and our lives. Checking in with ourselves and evaluating our lives is always important. Life is hard, my friends. There are so many challenges along the way. It is hard to balance everything. Yet, all we can do is try and try again. Eventually, we will be able to juggle. Yet, even when we do learn how to juggle, we are bound again and again to drop a ball occasionally. And, that's okay, because that's life.

