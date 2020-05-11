BWW Blog: A Letter to the Rising Seniors…

Dear Juniors,

Oh, how the time flies-Class of 2020 out, Class of 2021 in! Can you believe you are seniors already? It is such a strange feeling, when you realize that there is no one else above you like there has been for the last three years. You are now the ones in the department who know all the in's and outs of the program, you all have the knowledge! With great knowledge and great power comes great responsibility. You all get on more year to be close to one another and the two classes below you that we maybe only just started to know before our time was up. Continue to show them the way. And you get to meet one more class of incoming freshmen, which I always thought was such an exciting thing- to know that more people would be introduced into my life, and have no idea how close I would come to be with some of them! While they may have chosen DeSales as their home for the next four years based on the program or the atmosphere, they have no idea how lucky they are to get to spend their first year of college with you all as the leaders of our theatre community. I know that you will welcome them with open arms and love on them like you have known them your entire college careers.

As this year comes to a close and you all prepare to take on the title of "The Senior Class," I'm sure you may be tired of hearing all about how the Class of 2020 didn't get to finish out our senior year, and we had most of our final opportunities taken from us. If you are starting to feel this way, I don't blame you. I'm sure many of you are also feeling such anxiety about the state of your senior year as well. So much is up in the air about returning to schools in the fall and the state of how the performing arts department will function. But I encourage you to have faith in your professors and all those leading the department and our university. I know you have experienced it firsthand in the last few months, but they really do have your best interest in mind. Be patient with the theatre faculty as they make whatever changes necessary to their courses. You are all so adaptable and resilient, I know that you will be able to persevere and make the absolute most of your last year of your theatre education.

Finally, I encourage you all to hold on tight to one another. Cherish one another. You have the gift of spending one more year together- take advantage of every second. Go to every senior event possible, even when you do not want to or don't feel like being social. Go out for that night on the town. Get the drinks, celebrate the birthdays and big milestones. Cooperate during your Act 3, trust me, it will make the long days go by so much faster! Audition for everything you can. Participate in every project you can (even the JDA's people- both semesters!). Embrace every single member of your class (figuratively, of course). And when we are allowed to, hug your friends. Lean on them for support through it all because they will have your back. And call up any of us graduated students because we have your back too.

We love you, Class of 2021! It's your turn to shine!!!





