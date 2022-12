Teatro en Grande Presents AMBIENTE CRIOLLO Next Month

Next month, Teatro en Grande presents Teatro en Grande: Ambiente Criollo. The event is set for 28 January 2023 at 10PM on TVPERU.

In this episode of Teatro en Grande, Ambiente Criollo, the first Creole music group in Peru made up entirely of women, stages A Ritmo de Mujer ¡Y Punto! a tribute to great Creole music artists who have contributed since their career, being inspiration and motivation for the following generations.

Learn more at https://granteatronacional.pe/evento/teatro-en-grande-ambiente-criollo.