RITUALIA/TUTUMUCKY to Play at Gran Teatro Nacional

The Scottish Dance Theater will present Ritualia/TuTuMucky at Gran Teatro Nacional July 2-3, 2019.

The Scottish Dance Theater is the national contemporary dance company of Scotland and is part of the Dundee Rep Theater. The company is committed to the production of a first level and challenging work, led by the power of the dancing body. The Scottish Dance Theater instructs the most exciting choreographers around the world to perform new and daring works with our committed team of outstanding dancers. The company collaborates with artists of excellent caliber in the fields of music, design and visual arts to produce dances of the highest quality.

Ritualia, by Scottish choreographer Colette Sadler, reimagines Igor Stravinsky's Les Noces, which was originally released in Paris in 1923. Sadler's interpretation transforms the genre theme of the original ballet by presenting the idea of ??androgyny as his starting point. Ritualia, which evokes and celebrates the notion of hybridity, explores iconic artificiality, presentation and fashion, is a visual feast that invites reflection.

Powerful and complex, TuTuMucky explores how the world around us shapes us, seeks peace in chaos and celebrates the revolt against the powers of modern day-to-day life. Blending the boundaries between ballet, contemporary technique and hip hop, this new work challenges the traditional convention and offers a distinctly innovative form of dance. A fresh, rhythmic and explosive journey to familiar and strange places set in an original musical background by the producer Torben Lars Sylvest.

For tickets and more information about Ritualia/TuTuMucky, tap here.





