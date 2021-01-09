Los Yuyas Celebrates 50th Anniversary With ROSA CUCHILLO

Los Yuyas, la página de Yuyachkani will soon turn 50! Commemorating their anniversary, they will continue this year to share their greatest secrets about their artwork in #ElTeatroPorDentro.

Fans can enjoy the premiere of the dismantling of 'Rosa Cuchillo' by Ana Correa on Sunday January 10, 5:30 pm. Stream on Facebook Live and Cultura24.tv.

Taking Oscar Colchado Lucio's eponymous novel 'Rosa Cuchillo' as a starting point, Yuyachkani creates a scenic action to be presented in Andean markets and public spaces. In this conference, the actress reviews the sources for the creation of the work and shows us how traditional dances, martial arts, use of elements are present in the creation.

