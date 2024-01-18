Life is a Dream comes to Teatro La Plaza this month. Performances begin January 27.

The family adaptation of Calderón de la Barca's classic returns to La Plaza after its successful season in 2023.

A young rebel, her witty friend and an unparalleled horse arrive in Poland in search of the Prince of Moscow, who has escaped from his country to fix a serious problem. However, on the way to the Royal Palace they discover a young man named Segismundo who, locked in a tower, lives deprived of his freedom by orders of the King, a very superstitious man. What decisions will this king make regarding the future of the kingdom?

A fun and magical adventure that develops between the apparent dream and the reality of its protagonist, awakening the values of self-love, self-confidence, family communication and, of course, our relationship with destiny. "Life is a Dream" is a classic that survives in time and arrives this time with a 100% eco-friendly scenography and costumes made of recycled materials. A perfect work for our days, where the important thing is not to forget that, whether it is in a dream or not, good must always be done.

Adaptation by Els Vandell

Directed by Fito Valles

Cast:

Fabían Alva

Carolina Cano

Johan Escalante

Joaquín Escobar

Marco Flozu

Ramón García

Gustavo Mayer

Mayra Najar

Diego Pérez.